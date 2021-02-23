Engineers Week Spotlight: Aziz Gueye is Engineering a Better Life for Others

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Aziz Gueye, mechanical engineer, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Aziz Gueye, mechanical engineer, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. He serves at Naval Support Activity Bethesda which supports Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, among other tenet commands. see less | View Image Page

Aziz Gueye, mechanical engineer, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. He serves at Naval Support Activity Bethesda which supports Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, among other tenet commands.



Originally from Dakar, Senegal, Gueye grew up in an area where necessities were scarce. As such, citizens would walk miles to access electricity and running water.



“I grew up seeing women walking miles with babies on their back and a bucket of water on their head, repeating that exercise three to five times a day in order keep household water supplied,” Gueye said. “I was motivated to improve life for people, since those pictures still flow through my mind.”



He decided the best way to improve peoples’ lives was through engineering. He attended college in Paris, France, and earned two bachelor’s degrees, one in mathematics and the other in fluid engineering. He later earned a master’s degree at the Ohio State University. He has served at NAVFAC Washington since 2018, where he does design and project management work on assets like chillers, as well as humidification and steam systems.



“I like to facilitate a collaborative effort of various disciplines to devise strategies to more effectively execute project requirements and contribute to mission fulfillment for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and all other tenant commands on Naval Support Activity Bethesda.”



In the same way engineers make the world around them a better place, Gueye pushes for engineers to give back to young people by inspiring them to challenge themselves and engage in engineering for a better tomorrow.



“We need our youth to be engaged and encouraged to find solutions to solve some of the problems that beset society. My goal is to help society utilize more natural resources like solar and wind power, among others. I hope to lower our impact on the environment and give people easy access to modernity.”