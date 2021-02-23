FNOD Restoration Advisory Board virtual meeting scheduled for March 4

SUFFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team managing restoration efforts at the Former Nansemond Ordnance Depot, or FNOD, will provide a progress update to community members and the public during a virtual meeting scheduled for 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. March 4. via Webex.



The quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meetings serve as a public forum for the USACE’s cleanup progress at the 975-acre defense depot, located near the former Tidewater Community College Portsmouth campus.



During the meetings, RAB members ask questions and provide input on all aspects of the restoration process to the interagency project team. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency placed FNOD on its National Priorities List in 1997. USACE established the FNOD RAB in 1999.



The RAB members include stakeholders such as residents; local businesses; local, state, and federal regulators; property owners; USACE personnel and contractors; and other interested persons.



Topics planned for the March meeting include:



• HRSD Shoreline Restoration Project Progress Update



• AOC 13 Former Wastewater Treatment Plant Remedial Investigation Report Status.



The RAB welcomes new members and all FNOD RAB quarterly meetings are open to the public.



For more information about the site and the cleanup project, or to review documents related to the project, please visit the project website: Former Nansemond Ordnance Depot.



People interested in participating in the virtual presentation, which is being held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, should contact Mr. Sher Zaman by phone at (410) 320-9516 or by email for meeting access information.

