RPACs Are a One-Stop Shop

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class John Freese | Sergeant Gage Hinderscheid, 92Y 2nd Detachment, 411th Logistics Support Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class John Freese | Sergeant Gage Hinderscheid, 92Y 2nd Detachment, 411th Logistics Support Battalion, Fort McCoy, gets some great administrative support from Moya Tyson, Lead Military Personnel Administrative Specialist at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Reserve Personnel Action Center. In addition to this one at Fort McCoy, the 88th Readiness Division has 11 more RPACS at facilities throughout its 19-state footprint, spanning Ohio to Washington state. The RPACs provide vital guidance and assistance to Army Reserve Soldiers in the maintenance of their career records. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese) see less | View Image Page

FORT McCOY, Wis. – Like many Soldiers in the Army Reserve, you have direct interest in making sure your personnel records are up to date for an upcoming promotion board. The Military Personnel Administrative Specialists – or MPASs – at the 88th Readiness Division Reserve Personnel Action Centers are available to help ensure your records are ready for the board.



The 88th RD has 12 RPAC hubs and 24 satellites in a 19-state region, from Ohio west to Oregon and Washington state, supporting Soldiers in hundreds of units. The MPASs at the RPACs offer an array of services to Soldiers covering finance, human resources and medical records. They can provide support for pay inquiries, inactive duty for training pay, individual order and unit order pay, special incentive pay and MyPay.



In the HR records area, they are knowledgeable on birth month audits, advancements, assignments, reclassifications, separations, Soldiers Group Life Insurance, Simultaneous Membership Program, retirement point accounting, education benefits, dependent changes and family care plans. Finally, they can assist with medical boards and medical and dental vouchers to ensure medical readiness.



Spc. Daisy Alzate, a 91B mechanic with the 2nd Detachment, 411th Logistics Support Battalion, located here, went to the RPAC on the installation to conduct her Annual Records Brief. A repeat visitor, she found the services offered by the HR Specialists valuable as she transitioned from the Army National Guard to the Army Reserve. The HR Specialist “pulled my records from the National Guard to make sure everything was up to date, including my awards and service completion,” Alzate said.



Alzate said the HR Specialists are knowledgeable and have the time to devote to her personnel needs.



Sgt. Gage Hinderscheid, a 92Y unit supply specialist, with 2nd/411th, visited the RPAC for the first time. He sees the RPAC value in that it “helps to make sure my records are correct and that I have everything I need to continue my career in the Army.



“It’s super convenient to have a one-stop shop,” Hinderscheid said. The HR Specialists “can answer every question. Coming here lowers the time trying to get records updated during the weekend, and gets me back to military tasks.”



Hinderscheid recommends that his fellow Soldiers visit the RPAC: “Come in and ask questions. They have the answers to make sure you’re squared away.”



Moya Tyson, lead MPAS, has worked at the Fort McCoy RPAC for three years; prior to that she worked for six years at a 63rd RD RPAC. “The most important role we play is taking care of Soldier so units can spend more time on their training tasks,” she said. “We take the burden off of units.”



What Tyson finds most gratifying about her role at the RPAC is “watching Soldiers come in confused and the brightness on their faces when they get their questions answered. A lot of new Soldiers don’t know what they don’t know. We help them through that. We help show them the way. We help them alleviate the confusion,” she said.



The 88th RD can point to statistics to make the claim that they are meeting Soldier needs. The RPACs maintain a lower percentage of Unsatisfactory Participant and blanks with missing data, and a higher percentage for SGLV 8286 (SGLI), DD 93 Record of Emergency Data and eSRB (Soldier Record Brief) certification, compared to U.S. Army Reserve Command overall. This means that units supported by the RPACs are more personnel ready than the units not supported by an RPAC.