CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – We are aware of the video circulating social media concerning one of our Marines. This video specifically refers to an allegation of misconduct regarding the wrongful appropriation and distribution of personal information. The current administrative separation process for the accused perpetrator mentioned in the video is ongoing. The Marine in the video is safe and has been afforded the opportunity to meet with senior representatives in her command.



The Marine Corps and the Nation expect the highest standards of conduct from Marines and Sailors. Those who do not uphold these standards will be held accountable in accordance with Marine Corps and Department of Defense policy. We take all allegations of prohibited conduct and activities seriously to ensure our people are fully supported with appropriate resources specific to the nature of an incident. The Marine Corps is committed to maintaining a culture of dignity, respect, fairness, and trust in which all members of the organization are afforded equal treatment and opportunity to achieve their full potential based solely upon individual merit, fitness, intellect, and ability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 16:33 Story ID: 389623 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, II MEF PRESS RELEASE, by CPT Angelica Sposato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.