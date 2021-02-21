Navy Reserve Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX Holds Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Capt. Nate Bailey relieved Capt. Chris Isakson as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (NR CWG 6) during a change of command ceremony at McGill Training Center Feb. 21.



Bailey most recently served as the commanding officer of the Defense Intelligence Agency's Joint Reserve Element supporting the Asia-Pacific Regional Center.



Capt. Joe Sears, Commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG 6) was the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer. He commended Isakson’s exceptional work and leadership while in command.



“Your determined leadership to be able to lead this team to success will have a lasting mark that will endure well into the future,” said Sears. “It’s a testament to your leadership that the information warriors of reserve CWG 6 have so adeptly integrated into our operational force. Your initiative has truly set the bar and conditions for our continued success well into the future.”



Sears also took a moment to recognize the hard work and efforts of the crew of NR CWG 6.



“You all are the backbone of making this team work,” he said. “You’ve overcome challenges and you should be rightfully proud in your part of all your successes.”



Before he was officially relieved, Isakson expressed his confidence in Capt. Bailey and praised the accomplishments of his crew.



“I’m confident Capt. Bailey has the depth of experience to lead you to the next level of active-reserve integration,” said Isakson. “I believe I’ve seen the best of America and it’s right here at Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX. Your dedication to the Navy reveals the quiet strength of our nation, from the big cities, small towns and rural communities that you all came from, when you decided to put others before yourself and serve.”



Bailey officially assumed the title of commanding officer after orders were read and salutes rendered.



"As your commanding officer, know that I’m here to serve you, to create an environment for you to succeed and for the mission to continue,” said Bailey. “To the women and men of NR CWG 6, I look forward to meeting you, working with you and expanding on the incredible success you have already done thus far.”



CWG-6’s primary mission is to deliver information warfare capabilities to the Navy by providing and deploying trained Sailors, expertise, and equipment to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. For more information and news from CWG-6, visit www.public.navy.mil/fltfor/cwg6 or www.facebook.com/CWGSIX.

