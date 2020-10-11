ARMY ACHIEVES FOUR DOD AWARDS

WASHINGTON (Nov. 10, 2020)—Hon. Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, announced the winners of the 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards, with the Army taking home honors in four categories.
“It is important that we continue to recognize the outstanding contributions of our defense acquisition professionals who are critical in supporting our warfighter and the defense mission,” Lord said in announcing the winners.
A combined team consisting of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center, the Program Executive Office for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) and the PEO for Ground Combat Systems (GCS) in Warren, Michigan, took home the Workforce Development Innovation Award (Large Organization).
In the Individual Achievement Award category, James Sarruda, with the Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO) for Armaments and Ammunition, received the award for engineering. George Sfakianoudis, JPEO for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, received the award for financial management.
Thaddeus L. Martin, U.S. Army Materiel Command, received the Ms. Tracey L. Pinson Small Business Professional of the Year Award, a Small Business Vanguard award.
Hon. Lord will recognize the Defense Acquisition Workforce award winners in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony that is planned for online release in December.
Individual Achievement Award Winners
Acquisition in an Expeditionary Environment: Lt. Col. Robert “Ramsey” Oliver, U.S. Special Operations Command
Auditing: Joel M. Lehman, Defense Contract Audit Agency
Contracting and Procurement: Kevin Eversgerd, Defense Information Systems Agency
Cost Estimating: Laura L. Lucas, Air Force Materiel Command, S. Air Force
Earned Value Management: Maj. Bryan Fanick, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force
Engineering: James A. Sarruda, JPEO Armaments and Ammunition, U.S. Army
Facilities Engineering: Kimberly Granville, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, S. Navy
Financial Management: George Sfakianoudis, JPEO for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, S. Army
Information Technology: Cmdr. Thomas D. Sampson, F-35 Lightning II JPO, S. Navy
International Partnership: Balwindar Rawalay-VanDeVoort, Naval Air Systems Command, S. Navy
Life Cycle Logistics: Kyle Matyi, F-35 Lightning II JPO, U.S. Navy
Production, Quality and Manufacturing: Stefanie Link, PEO Columbia, U.S. Navy
Program Management: Capt. Jonathan E. Rucker, PEO Columbia, U.S. Navy
Requirements Management: Lt. Col. Sean R. Richardson, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force
Science and Technology Manager: David P. Cooke, PEO for Integrated Warfare Systems, U.S. Navy
Services Acquisition: Melissa Kennedy, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force
Small Business: Chris Harrington, U.S. Special Operations Command
Software: Capt. Andrew Biehn, PEO for Integrated Warfare Systems, U.S. Navy
Test and Evaluation: Eric Fallabel, PEO for Air, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs, U.S. Navy
Small Business Vanguard Award Winners
• Ms. Tracey L. Pinson Small Business Professional of the Year Award:
Thaddeus L. Martin, Army Materiel Command, U.S. Army
Angela T. Harris, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force
• Small Business Innovation Research Award
Naval Sea Systems Command Small Business Innovation Research Team—Washington, District of Columbia
• Verdure Award
Defense Information Systems Agency Systems Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) Team—Fort Meade, Maryland
• Vanguard Award
U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics—MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
Software Innovation Team Award Winner
U.S. Air Force Cloud One and Platform One Team—Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts
Flexibility in Contracting Award Winner
Department of the Air Force Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF-ACT)—Washington, District of Columbia
Workforce Development Innovation Award Winner (Large Organization)
U.S. Army CCDC Ground Vehicle System Center, PEO CS&CSS and PEO GCS—Warren, Michigan
Workforce Development Innovation Award Winner (Small Organization)
Defense Information Systems Agency Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization—Scott Field Office-Scott Air Force Base, Illinois
David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award Winners
U.S. Air Force Cloud One and Platform One Team—Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts
U.S. Air Force Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III Executive Agent Program Office Team—Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program Office—Hill Air Force Base, Utah
U.S. Navy Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Program Team—Washington, District of Columbia
U.S. Special Operations Command Special Operations Forces C-130 Modernization Team—MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
Defense Contract Management Agency, Commercial Item Group—Lakewood, Colorado
