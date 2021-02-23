New commercial vehicle gate coming to Robins

Photo By Joseph Mather | A 78th Civil Engineer Group led construction project, tears down building 602 and...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | A 78th Civil Engineer Group led construction project, tears down building 602 and removes debris to pave way for the new commercial access control point at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2021. The ACP layout will add space for commercial vehicles to get in line without backing up traffic on Georgia Highway 247. see less | View Image Page

Contractors are tearing down building 602 to pave way for a new and improved commercial vehicle gate and access control center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



The new gate layout will help reduce vehicle backup from Georgia Highway 247, and the construction project, led by the 78th Civil Engineer Group is expected to be completed early December.



The new facility will meet current standards for antiterrorism and force protection,” said Derek Grimsley, 78th CEG Civil Engineer project manager. “The gate layout will address speed and wrong way detection, and have screening points for checking of visitor credentials, and cargo prior to being admitted onto the base. The gate should be completed by Dec. 10, 2021.”



More space is being added to mitigate traffic issues.



“The new gate will add space for commercial vehicles to get in line without backing up traffic on Georgia Highway 247,” said Grimsley.



A variety of building and staging areas will be built to support the truck processing mission.



“A gatehouse will be for support staff conducting inspections,” said Grimsley. “The vehicle inspection, identification check area and x-ray inspection areas will be protected by canopies.”



The canopies will allow additional support units to be located at the access control facility.



“The x-ray canopy will be constructed to support a new mobile truck mounted x-ray unit,” said Grimsley. “This will allow for the 78th Security Forces Squadron to have mobility for special events like the Air Show.”



Improvements are also coming to other access control points.



“All the gates at Robins Air Force Base are slated for redesign,” said Grimsley. “Upgrades will include realignment of roadway to meet the current standards for antiterrorism and force protection. This adds protection for 78th SFS staff and all base personnel from outside threats attempting to gain access to the base.”



Grimsley said these projects improve the safety for military members, civilian employees, base visitors and their families.



“This is not only part of my job but it also gives me satisfaction in success of these types of projects,” he said. “They give me peace of mind knowing that I am helping to make our installation a little bit safer for everyone.”



Story was originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base web site Feb. 23, 2021, and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2511685/new-commercial-vehicle-gate-coming-to-robins/