IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Vital to Mission, Navy Readiness

Courtesy Photo | 210219-N-N0484-0004 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 25, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Shaw, a native of West Carrollton, Ohio, currently serves as a network systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo)

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Shaw, a native of West Carrollton, Ohio, currently serves as a network systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Shaw completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in November 2017, and upon graduation, completed Basic Electronics Technical Core and Electronic Technician “A” School which laid a foundation to complete technical level training for information systems maintenance.



Since reporting to IWTC Virginia Beach in May 2019, Shaw has served as a network systems administrator who oversees the execution of communications systems equipment accountability as well as updating over 15 IWTC Virginia Beach classrooms and workspaces.



Leading a team of seven qualified Sailors, Shaw has created user accounts for thousands of Department of Defense and international students who have completed training at IWTC Virginia Beach, as well as correcting hundreds of trouble tickets increasing the network availability vital for both staff and student daily tasking and learning.



“We are very fortunate to have a talented cadre of instructors but robust, supporting staff as well,” shared Cmdr. James Brennan, IWTC Virginia Beach commanding officer. “Without our Sailors and civilian workforce’s efforts, it would make day to day functionality of the command very difficult. ET3 Shaw’s contributions to the command are a great example.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



