U.S. Special Operations Leader Visits Allied Special Operations Forces participating in Exercise Combined Resolve XV

HOHENFELS, Germany – To shine the light on the continued effort to improve interoperability between NATO Allied Special Operations Forces, U.S. Army Col. Marc V. LaRoche, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe deputy commander, and members of the SOCEUR staff visited the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) on February 17 to meet with Romanian and North Macedonian Special Operations Forces participating in multinational training exercise Combined Resolve XV.



LaRoche met with Romanian and North Macedonian leaders at the Special Operation Task Group Headquarters from where the combined element provides command and control to four SOF units of action and closely coordinates SOF activities with a Polish Mechanized Brigade and a U.S. Combat Aviation Brigade. This exercise brings together SOF elements preparing to serve as part of the Italian-led Special Operations Component Command in support of a future NATO Response Force rotation. The exercise is an important step on the path towards certification for the NRF mission.



“Interoperability is a key component of readiness that we collectively strive to improve. Interoperability is not only about technology, it is about people and processes — about all participating nations’ militaries developing critical battlefield capabilities like communicating with and understanding Allies and partners,” LaRoche said, “U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and our Allies share many of the same security concerns, and this visit highlighted the resolute commitment by Romania and North Macedonia to the Transatlantic Alliance and partners across Europe.”



Colonel LaRoche’s visit underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to our NATO Allies, a message also delivered by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to his NATO counterparts during the Defense Ministerial the same day. The training conducted at JMRC is a concrete demonstration of Allied special operations and conventional forces integration, which builds trust, fosters cooperation and enhances lethality while sustaining collective capabilities in the European theater.



Combined Resolve XV is one in a series of multinational training events designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with Allied and partner forces to fight and win against any adversary.

