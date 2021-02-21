13th ESC units provide water support to local community

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command supported Fort Hood and III Corps’ efforts to assist the local community in recovering from the effects of recent severe weather conditions Feb. 21.

The 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received a request to supply water to the Bell County Jail. Because of the severe weather, the water pipes burst leaving the facility with no running water.

The 553rd accomplished this not only while operating three Army dining facilities and the Fort Hood Culinary Kiosk seven days a week, despite the weather conditions, but also while most of the team were experiencing water and electricity issues in their own homes.

“I am still staying at a hotel due to my ceiling collapsing from water,” remarked the 553rd Company Commander and Los Angeles native Capt. Abe Rodas. “When my battalion commander asked me if we could support the request from the Bell County Jail, I knew my company could support it because of past the missions we have completed.”

Within 12 hours of the request, the 553rd had their equipment ready and were prepared to convoy to Belton to provide 1,600 gallons of water.

“When I saw my Soldiers in the motor pool firing up the trucks and getting the water buffalos filled with potable water, I saw it in the way they moved that they were happy to do it,” reflected Rodas. “This is what we train for and stay ready to deploy for. I am so proud of what they do daily, and never let them forget it.”

Soldiers from the 1st Medical Brigade also provided short notice support to their partner cities over the frigid weekend, and the support will be crucial for the communities as they recover from the effects of the unprecedented weather.

1st Med. Bde. provided approximately 30 Soldiers and seven water buffalos to the Belton and Temple Fire Departments. With their efforts, 3,000 gallons of potable water a day will be available to the areas of the community who need it the most, in the weeks ahead .

Fort Hood and the III Armored Corps are proud to provide support to the community, especially in times of need. Requests from the surrounding communities are vetted thoroughly through legal channels to ensure all necessary regulations are followed while providing resources to the community.

Date Taken: 02.21.2021