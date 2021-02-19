Mother Nature strikes JRTC, Fort Polk — again

FORT POLK, La. — What started out as a quiet, four-day weekend for the Soldiers and civilians at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk turned into a battle with Mother Nature as sleet, freezing rain, snow and frigid temperatures were the rule for almost a week.

Not content with pounding the installation with two hurricanes and numerous tornadoes during the fall, over the President’s Day weekend, JRTC and Fort Polk saw a mixture of winter precipitation, which coated local roads with snow and ice as temperatures quickly fell below freezing. Moreover, JRTC and Fort Polk Families awoke Feb. 16 to a hard freeze and dangerous driving conditions as ice accumulated and hardened overnight on installation and local community roads.

Only mission essential personnel reported Feb. 16-18 as the icy conditions prevailed. The Fort Polk Commissary opened from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 17 and the Main Shoppette opened from noon-6 p.m. for personnel to purchase necessary items. The Commissary and all Army and Air Force Exchange Service facilities reopened from noon-6 p.m. Feb. 18.

Child and Youth Services have remained open for mission essential personnel only. Several buildings, barracks and Corvias homes have experienced water damage due to pipe bursts and water intrusions emanating from the roof and frozen gutters. Damage reports are being developed at this time.

Fort Polk’s Detachment 2, 18th Combat Weather Squadron, said nearly 2 inches of precipitation, in the form of sleet, snow and freezing rain, fell during the storm leading to the ice covering on most roadways.

Fort Polk’s Directorate of Public Works worked around the clock to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible.

The Warrior Operation Center stood up for the duration of the storm and helped keep residents and workers informed of the constantly changing road and weather conditions.

Personnel installation-wide returned to work today and the Commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange Service facilities returned to normal hours of operations.

Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities resumed, including the Pistol Competition at the DFMWR Range 23A, Saturday, from 9-11 a.m. DFMWR Youth Sports activities are slated to resume Monday.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 15:13 Story ID: 389540 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother Nature strikes JRTC, Fort Polk — again, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.