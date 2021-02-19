CSAF recognizes accomplishments of DM Airmen, Dynamic Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Ross | From left to right: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Airman 1st...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Ross | From left to right: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Airman 1st Class Robert O'Neill, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron electronics technician, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Tottle, 355th CMS schedule maintenance superintendent, pose at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Feb. 18, 2021. O'Neill was presented with a coin from Brown and was also notified of selection for promotion to Senior Airman Below the Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, A riz. – U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. visited Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Feb. 18, 2021.



During Brown’s time at Davis-Monthan, Airmen were able to explain ways the 355th Wing pioneers agile combat employment through the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as reaffirm their actions to support his Accelerate Change or Lose strategic guidance.



“It’s the mindset of the multi-capable Airmen and how the exercises have been demonstrating how agile combat employment can be utilized and the value it adds to our Air Force; particularly when we talk about great power of competition and future conflict,” Brown said.



In addition to the importance of implementing ACE through the Dynamic Wing concept, Brown also explained his action orders to ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’.



“Accelerate change or lose is really about why I thought we needed change,” Brown said. “The action orders are the things I wanted to focus on. A-Airmen, B-Bureaucracy, C- Competition and D-Design Implementation. All four of those are important to ensure that Airmen have what they need in order to do their job.”



These action orders direct Airmen to assess what is most important, challenge the status quo and make necessary changes to remain ready for tomorrow’s fight.



The latest Dynamic Wing exercise saw more than 150 Airmen from the 355th Wing trained to fill roles far outside their assigned Air Force Specialty Codes, to include weapons handling, self-aid buddy care and other critical combat capabilities.



“During my lunch with Airmen, we discussed bureaucracy and how we get to a yes in the areas that we think are important to our Air Force,” Brown said. “The most important thing is our Airmen and how we empower them to make decisions at the lower level.”



Delegating decisions to the lowest levels is one way the 355th Wing is implementing Brown’s Action Order that addresses bureaucracy, and allows Airmen at Davis-Monthan to take decisive, timely action when needed.



Brown also shared his views on the importance of working with Industry partners to improve innovation within the Air Force and improve units’ ability to combat airpower and support.



“It’s about using the Airmen’s ideas, working with some of our industry partners, whether big or small, and making it easier to connect, collaborate and take advantage of all the technological capabilities and innovation that can help us be a better Air Force in the future,” Brown said.



Brown encouraged leaders to balance the needs of the mission and the needs of their Airmen, providing advice to the non-commissioned and company-grade officers.



“Each of our leaders needs to know and understand what their super powers are and how that helps contribute to your leadership style and the Airmen that you have the privilege to lead,” Brown said. “At the same time, you have to know your kryptonite and how you can build your team around it. Yes we have to get the mission done, but if we don’t take care of our Airmen and their families, the mission will falter. That is probably the most important part — your airmen will go miles for you if you show that type of leadership style.”



Through implementation of Brown’s Action Orders, the men and women of Davis-Monthan continue to lead the Air Force in preparing for the high-end fight.