Photo Essay: Field training for Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-03 students participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-03 students participate in a training scenario that includes raising an Arctic tent Feb. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-03 students participate in a training scenario Feb. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



Lance Cpl. Justin Mostillo with the Marine Corps 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company of Camp Lejeune, N.C., was one of nine Marines in the course for training. He said he enjoyed learning about knot-tying, proper wear of cold-weather gear, and more.



“Learning how to tie different knots is something I want to bring back to show others at my home station,” Mostillo said. “And skiing was something I have never done before, so it was educational. So was snowshoeing.”



Capt. William Myers, also with the 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, said the small class size allowed each student to receive more individualized instruction, and he said all the instructors are highly knowledgeable and approachable. He said building improvised shelters and the proper wear of cold-weather clothing are skills he can train others on in his unit.



Myers also said Fort McCoy is a great place for cold-weather training. “Fort McCoy mirrors the climate of many of the NATO countries where (our unit) conducts major exercises, thus providing a good exposure to cold weather we might experience in training or conducting operations over there,” he said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.