Photo Essay: 2016 Airfield Operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

An Army aircrew assigned to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National Guard's 238th General Support Aviation Battalion of West Bend, Wis., refuels the helicopter at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on July 17, 2016, as part of operations for Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-13-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis. WAREX, coordinated by the 86th Training Division, is a three-week training exercise designed to assess units on collective tactical and technical proﬁciency. (U,S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Soldiers operate a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 238th General Support Aviation Battalion of West Bend, Wis., at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on July 17, 2016, as part of operations for Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-13-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



WAREX, coordinated by the 86th Training Division, is a three-week training exercise designed to assess units on collective tactical and technical proﬁciency.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



