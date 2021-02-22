Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 2016 Airfield Operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    2016 Airfield Operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army aircrew assigned to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers operate a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 238th General Support Aviation Battalion of West Bend, Wis., at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on July 17, 2016, as part of operations for Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-13-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    WAREX, coordinated by the 86th Training Division, is a three-week training exercise designed to assess units on collective tactical and technical proﬁciency.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

