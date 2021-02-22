On-the-spot offers bring new talent to AFMC

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

Ten immediate intent-to-hire job offers were the result of the recent Air Force Materiel Command recruiting efforts during the Black Engineer of the Year Award virtual conference, Feb. 11-13.



Human resources experts conducted 92 interviews of potential candidates for more than 100 vacancies across the command, in an effort to bring new talent to the AFMC civilian workforce for positions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.



“The BEYA STEM Conference is a leading event for minority professional development, networking, and career empowerment,” said Bill Snodgrass, AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services. “Our participation in the career fair was extremely successful and resulted in a number of on-the-spot job offers. This event is just one way we’re working to recruit new, diverse talent in the STEM fields to fill positions across the mission set.”



Though available AFMC positions on offer covered a wide-range of grades and salaries at locations across the U.S., the event’s focus on current and newly-graduated college students resulted in a larger number of candidates interviewed to fill entry-level openings.



“This was a great opportunity to interview and acquire individuals who are fresh out of school, with new ideas that can positively impact our missions as we move into the future,” said Keri Poole, AFMC Human Resources Specialist. “The event also provided an opportunity to create new connections with STEM professionals and other organizations, which may serve as a future pipeline for civilian talent for our command.”



The BEYA event is just one of a number of diversity-focused recruiting events that AFMC will attend in 2021, with upcoming engagements to include the Society of Asian Scientist and Engineers (SASE) Midwest Regional Conference career fair on Feb. 27, and the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) career fair scheduled for April 8-9.



Information on these and other upcoming events is available on the Air Force Civilian Service website at https://afciviliancareers.com/.



“We are working hard to recruit the diverse workforce we need at AFMC to be successful,” said Snodgrass. “The right talent is out there, and we’re doing our best to make sure we get that talent here at AFMC.”

