Historic first: U.S. Air Force B-1Bs arrive in Norway for ally, partner training

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived today at Ørland Air Station, Norway, for a long planned training mission where the aircraft will conduct theater and flight training across Europe. This is the first time U.S. bombers have operated out of Norway.



Since 2018, the strategic bomber missions have provided theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners.



“I’m looking forward to showcasing our ability to operate out of this new location and get after the mission in fresh environments,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability.”



Ongoing planned bomber missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to execute flying missions, sustain readiness, and support our allies and partners regardless of any external challenge. These missions also enhance readiness and provide the training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



To align with Department of Defense, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Norwegian policy, all U.S. Air Force personnel will immediately enter a restriction of movement upon arrival in Norway. All personnel were medically screened prior to travel.



