‘Semper Supra / Always Above’ -- USTRANSCOM airmen become Space Force Guardians

U.S. Space Force guardians, family and friends attend a USSF induction ceremony, Feb. 12, 2021, inside the Scott Event Center at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, for those on base transferring from the U.S. Air Force into USFF. Among the newly enlisted USSF guardians was Tech. Sgt. Robert Camblin, an intelligence analyst at U.S. Transportation Command.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Intelligence Directorate here at U.S. Transportation Command became U.S. Space Force Guardians during an Oath of Enlistment ceremony Feb. 1, 2021, held here.



Tech. Sgt. Robert Camblin and Sgt. Jacob Loesche are the first members of USTRANSCOM to enlist in the U.S. Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. military.



From the USAF’s “Fly, Fight and Win” to the USSF’s “Semper Supra” (Always Above), the two new USSF Guardians made history and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity.



While both Space Force members were present for the Oath of Enlistment ceremony, Loesche received orders shortly afterward and transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he is assigned to the 6th Space Warning Squadron. Camblin will remain at USTRANSCOM until August 2022 and then transfer to his next permanent change of station.



“I look forward to representing the USSF here at USTRANSCOM and hope to add my past experiences to the table,” said Camblin.



Camblin is an intelligence analyst at USTRANSCOM. He grew up in Newark, New York, and served 11 years in the USAF. Part of his career was spent at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado. His experience there with the 460th Operations Group Intelligence Squadron and a primary space mission geared him for his USSF Guardian role.



“Since leaving the Air Force Space Command mission, I have always wanted to go back to that mission set,” said Camblin. “My USTRANSCOM Intelligence Directorate leadership was extremely supportive and encouraging of my decision, which is a big reason I applied.”



Camblin said according to Space Force news release posted July 16, 2020, on Spaceforce.mil more than 8,500 active-duty Airmen from 13 eligible officer and enlisted career fields volunteered to transfer to the newly created service, and about 6,000 were selected. More than 2,000 of those members were from space-related career fields around the globe.



“I’m excited to help pave the way for the future generations and think my unique background as an analyst will allow me to make my mark and help propel Space Force into the future,” said Camblin.



Camblin said while his uniform changed, his rank stays the same. “For me, it’s business as usual,” he said. “However, I expect the Space Force will have some play here at USTRANSCOM in the future as it continues to develop and take shape.”



Currently, Camblin is pursuing an undergraduate degree in intelligence studies at the American Military University, Charles Town, West Virginia. He said working in the intelligence field was not what he pictured himself doing as a child. Just over 50 years since Neil Armstrong landed on Earth’s moon and took that famous leap for mankind, Camblin is enthusiastic about putting his own foot forward as a guardian.



“I never expected to be an intelligence analyst, let alone in Space Force, so to me, it’s an honor,” said Camblin. “I have always enjoyed the space aspect of intelligence, and I am really excited to take the next step.”



For more information about the USSF branch, visit www.spaceforce.mil. Military members and government employees can log in to the CAC-enabled Space Force portal, www.my.spaceforce.mil, to view the official memo announcing USSF rank names.



