Keep the Army Ready: Report Crime, Suspicious Activity

CID Lookout is a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command initiative to partner with the Army community by providing a conduit for members of the Army family to help prevent, reduce and report felony-level crime.

QUANTICO, VA (Feb. 22, 2021) – The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, commonly referred to as CID, is asking the Army community and American public to help the Army maintain its readiness by reporting any and all criminal or suspicious activity.



“It is critical for people to say something when they see something and it literally can mean the difference between someone receiving the justice they deserve or victimizing another innocent person or our Army,” said Christopher Grey, spokesman for CID.



CID is responsible for conducting felony criminal investigations in which the Army is, or may be, a party of interest. The digital crime tips submission system allows users the ability to easily and anonymously submit information online. Utilizing the P3 Crime Tips, a nationwide platform used by crime stopper programs, schools, law enforcement entities, and a various federal agencies, CID is able to vet crime leads from incoming tips.



The program allows a person to submit crime solving assistance to CID without being directly involved in the investigation process and eliminates fear of retaliation.



Whenever a person submits a tip online, the completed form is securely transferred directly to Army CID through a Secure Sockets Layer connection, which means that the tips are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous. Users can also attach images, videos and documents with their tips.



Additionally, persons providing anonymous tips will have the ability to communicate with CID



Special Agents. After submitting a tip, a tip reference/ID number is created that allows the tipster to create a password to check the status of the submitted tip or check on the status of a reward – if applicable.



There is also the multi-language feature for global use that allows tips to be auto-converted into English on the backend regardless of what language they were submitted.

The public can access the system via any Internet-connected device by visiting, https://www.cid.army.mil/.



In addition to the web interface, the app is available for free download from the Apple Store and Google Play at http://www.p3tips.com/app.aspx?ID=325.