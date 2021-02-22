Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 FW transfers Airmen into USSF

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.22.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, conducted a transfer ceremony for thirteen enlistees at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.

    When the ceremony began the enlistees were Airmen, and now they are Guardians in the United States Space Force.

    “I’m happy to be a part of something great and new,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Hill, 606th Air Control Squadron C4I operations planner. “I realize this opportunity will give me that chance to help shape the Space Force of the future; that responsibility carries a lot of weight.”

    The U.S. Space Force was established on December 20, 2019. Being able to operate in space is fundamental to the United States’ warfighting capability, including precision-guided munitions, global secure communication, unmanned aircraft and missile defense.

    As the U.S. Space Force continues to grow and develop, maintaining space superiority and providing space support to national, joint and combined operations ensures space stability.

    “As Airmen turned Guardians, we’ll remember our heritage and our core values, one of which was ‘excellence in everything we do,’” said Hill. “The birth of the U.S. Space Force gives rise to the opportunity for us as Guardians to bring excellence to and dominate the space domain.”

    The U.S. Space Force propels the nation into a new era and is adapting to new strategic challenges and the future security environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 08:49
    Story ID: 389507
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW transfers Airmen into USSF, by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    USSF
    Transfer Ceremony
    31st FW
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT