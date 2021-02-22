31 FW transfers Airmen into USSF

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, conducted a transfer ceremony for thirteen enlistees at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.



When the ceremony began the enlistees were Airmen, and now they are Guardians in the United States Space Force.



“I’m happy to be a part of something great and new,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Hill, 606th Air Control Squadron C4I operations planner. “I realize this opportunity will give me that chance to help shape the Space Force of the future; that responsibility carries a lot of weight.”



The U.S. Space Force was established on December 20, 2019. Being able to operate in space is fundamental to the United States’ warfighting capability, including precision-guided munitions, global secure communication, unmanned aircraft and missile defense.



As the U.S. Space Force continues to grow and develop, maintaining space superiority and providing space support to national, joint and combined operations ensures space stability.



“As Airmen turned Guardians, we’ll remember our heritage and our core values, one of which was ‘excellence in everything we do,’” said Hill. “The birth of the U.S. Space Force gives rise to the opportunity for us as Guardians to bring excellence to and dominate the space domain.”



The U.S. Space Force propels the nation into a new era and is adapting to new strategic challenges and the future security environment.

