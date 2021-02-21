New York National Guard Soldiers recieve training from U.S. Capitol Police

WASHINGTON – Forty Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, received hands-on training on responding to civil disturbances from U.S. Capitol Police officers on Saturday,Feb. 20 as part of their security mission in Washington, D. C.



U.S. Capitol Police hosted the training to ensure Soldiers supporting civil authorities in the nation’s capital can work seamlessly in conjunction with law enforcement counterparts.



“Understanding our other elements' tactics, techniques and procedures, will improve our ability to function with them and accomplish the mission,” explqained Capt. Matthew Sowers, the commander of Bravo Company, of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment. “Our overall objective is to support the Capitol Police and assist them with whatever they need.”



The New York National Guard Soldiers are part of a contingent of 530 Soldiers on duty in Washington as part of a security mission that is currently expected to last until mid-March.



The training focused on integrating the National Guard Soldiers with Capitol Police officers and familiarizing Soldiers with voice commands, movements and procedures to manage some of the scenarios they may encounter while a security line.



“It was effective training that took away any confusion about our role in facilitating and making the Capitol Police mission more effective,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Palumbo, a squad leader with Bravo Company. “We’re down here to augment them. [The training] alleviated any confusion and gave us a clear path of how we’re going to integrate with the Capitol Police.”



Palumbo said leader engagement, including continuous training with junior Soldiers, is key to the effective merging of forces, especially when real-world situations can be loud, fast-paced and generally hectic.



“It’s important for us to show that we’re all doing the same thing, to show our younger Soldiers that we’re here setting the example and we’re going to be out on the line doing the same things with them,” the Rotterdam, New York, resident said. Conducting continual training, “gives us more of an opportunity to identify any deficiencies that we have prior to actually being activated and address them now, correct them, and make us more efficient and ready to perform.”



The Soldiers of the 27th brigade are ready to provide rapid support to Capitol Police security teams anywhere they may be needed. Working together seamlessly is essential in ensuring teams successfully deescalate situations that may turn violent, leaders said.



“We all need to be on the same page as much as possible,” said U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Christopher Sprifke. “That way, whatever potential risk or situation arises, we can mitigate them quickly to protect the Capitol building and everyone involved. We definitely need to be able to work together.”



Sprifke said his experiences interacting with various National Guard units has been positive. He is looking forward to building upon that relationship and working with the Soldiers throughout the duration of their mission in Washington, he said.



“We’re here for the same mission, whether we’re National Guard, Capitol Police or any other federal agencies in the city,” Sprifke said. “We all seem to get along and we will all play well to the end. I’m glad they’re here.”



Sowers said he is proud of his Soldiers’ performance and the professionalism they have shown since first arriving in the nation’s capital.



“Our guys came down here on short notice and have been outstanding in everything they’ve done,” Sowers, who lives in Rochester, New York, said. “And I know I’m going to be proud of them as soon as we end [our] mission and head back to New York.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 08:07 Story ID: 389492 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US Hometown: ROTTERDAM, NY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldiers recieve training from U.S. Capitol Police, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.