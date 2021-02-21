Airmen recognized during COVID-19 challenges

Leaders in an organization stand out in time as ordinary people become inspirations and examples to others, when individuals set themselves apart, displaying the Air Force Core Values of “Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all we do.” The Air Force needs leaders and provides recognition such as medals to individuals who take initiative or stand out.

The Air Force Commendation Medal is given to Airmen who distinguish themselves by heroic action, outstanding achievement, or meritorious service and the Air Force Achievement Medal is awarded to Airmen for outstanding achievement or meritorious service rendered on behalf of the Air Force.

During a drill weekend at the 155th Security Forces Squadron at the Nebraska Air National Guard base in Lincoln, Dec. 5, 2020, four individuals were recognized for their accomplishments during the last few years that continued to set them apart from their peers.

“It is a great opportunity to finally get these personnel recognized for the wonderful work they do in a formal setting,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Goodwater, 155th Security Forces Squadron commander.

Goodwater said the awards described the initiative these Airmen took outside their comfort zone and normal tasks, along with the challenges of COVID-19 response and civil unrest responses this year.

Staff Sgt. Shannon Bales, 155th Security Forces Squadron assistant unit training manager, and a newly appointed non-commission officer, is one of the Airmen that received the Air Force Achievement Medal.

Bales has completed her bachelor’s degree and recently took a law school entrance exam to continue her educational goals. She volunteered to help the 155th Medical Group with CDC-required COVID-19 health protocol at the installation gate from May to October 2020.

Bales said she feels the added expectations as a new non-commissioned officer and knows it makes her a role model to the younger Airmen in the squadron.

Non-commissioned officers in the military are tasked with supervising lower ranking enlisted Airmen and helping to guide them in their career development.

“Your career is what you put into it,” said Bales. “If you’re going to put in the effort, you will see the effort reflected back on yourself.”

Tech. Sgt. Raymond Sturgeon, 155th SFS flight chief, received an Air Force Commendation Medal recognizing his hard work during COVID-19 efforts. Sturgeon supervises 14 security forces personnel, helps with squadron 1st Sergeant responsibilities during the week, as the unit deployment manager and the unit health monitor.

Sturgeon was challenged by the fluctuating demands on personnel created by COVID-19 protocol. One particularly challenging situation Sturgeon discussed centered on COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

Sturgeon explained 13 personnel were deploying overseas and they would have been required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in country, this was done to ensure that arriving personnel would not threaten the existing force already in place. Though through significant coordination and work, all 13 members reported immediately for duty here, performed self–quarantine measures and upon arrival in country were immediately ready to report for duty.

Sturgeon added he felt appreciated for all the additional work done for his members prior to deploying.

“Out of everyone that arrived,” said Sturgeon, “Our cops were the only members who showed up that were clean and did not have to quarantine in country. We received a lot of emails congratulating us on that.”

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Blodgett, 155th SFS assistant flight chief, received an Air Force Commendation Medal for this recent responsibility placed on him.

Blodgett spoke about demands of managing 12-hour shifts for five months for his personnel, and constant monitoring to accommodate testing, limiting exposures from sick personnel or family members.

“COVID brought you challenges and changing shifts,” said Blodgett. “And managing personnel in a way we never had to in this unit before. Everyone worked together and got the job done.”

155th Security Forces Squadron Flight Chief, Tech. Sgt. Vincent Carroll received the Air Force Commendation Medal recognizing additional duties assumed.

In addition to supervising up to 15 people, Carroll said he was the unit security manager, the National Guard Reaction Force Air Guard manager and the non-lethal weapons instructor, which required increased trainings to prepare for the civil unrest demands in the state and nationally.

Despite all these demands he has had, Carroll said he tries not to complain.

“I owe everything in my life to the guard,” said Carroll.

As the squadron commander, Lt. Col. Goodwater said he encourages his personnel to look for opportunities, not just in the Security Forces squadron, but opportunities within the state where the National Guard is needed or requested.

“It’s something I love to look at because not only does it give them different experiences,” said Goodwater, “It is experiences that they can bring back here and utilize in this career field.”

Date Taken: 02.21.2021