I am Navy Medicine – from undersea to shore – Lt. Brad O’Keefe

Photo By Douglas Stutz | A warming hand and warming heart…Navy Lt. Brad O’Keefe, assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | A warming hand and warming heart…Navy Lt. Brad O’Keefe, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, has provided medical care from hidden depths of the ocean to much more accessible shore based locales during his career from hospital corpsman to Navy Nurse Corps officer and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) #NavyMedicine. see less | View Image Page

Pediatric Nurse Practitioners rarely have a background that directly ties to a lost WWII submarine ‘On Eternal Patrol,’ but such is the case for Navy Lt. Brad O’Keefe.



As a young hospital corpsman and diving medical technician, the Nampa, Idaho native was part of a team that located the wreck of USS Lagarto (SS-371) in the Gulf of Thailand in 2005, presumed sunk in 1945 during an engagement with an Imperial Japanese Navy convoy.



From that hidden undersea depth of 230 feet to an accessible shore based locale, O’Keefe epitomizes the operational range and great lengths which Navy Medicine can – and does - support active duty, past and present, with patient centered care.



On Sept. 6, 2000, O’Keefe enlisted and became a hospital corpsman. His decision was based upon his self-described ‘lifelong calling to help people.’



“The nation was in peacetime and I was looking for a challenging career change that would allow me to fulfill that calling. The Navy and my mentors offered me a chance to fulfill that calling,” said O’Keefe.



His formative years growing up in Idaho provided ample opportunities to engage in a variety of activities including fishing, hiking and skiing.



“And being rowdy,” asserted O’Keefe. “I married my fabulous wife Shannon in March, 2000. Together we made a decision to join the Navy as a new adventure, together.”



The Navy has afforded them the chance to travel and expand, both professionally and personally.

They have been stationed in California (twice), Florida, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and currently assigned to the Pediatric Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, Washington.



“I have been a general duty corpsman, diving medical technician, Navy Nurse Corps officer, and now a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. All of these roles have allowed me to experience a wide depth of responsibilities from medical records department, diving emergency manager, staff nurse/division officer, to medical provider. My duty stations include sea duty, clinic, naval hospital, and duty under instruction at school,” said O’Keefe, who graduated from the University of Washington, March 13, 2020.



The current ongoing pandemic outbreak has O’Keefe, working alongside other hospital staff members, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect staff and patient.



“My current role is to educate on the dangers and reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as handwashing, mask wearing, social distancing, and staying home if you are sick,” O’Keefe said, who attests his duty as a naval officer to care for others in need has been a constant theme throughout his chosen medical field vocation.



“I have always loved helping people in their time of need. Being a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner allows me the opportunity to be of service to others and their families. My past experience as a nurse, I believe, allows me to form closer relationships with my patients, allowing me to better meet their needs,” explained O’Keefe.



There have been several notable aspects in his Navy career, highlighted by becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and fulfilling his lifelong ambition of helping others and making families smile; commissioning as an ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps, and becoming a Navy diver and discovering the WWII sunken sub, USS Lagarto.



“And helping to change the crew’s status – an estimated all hands loss of 88 - from MIA (Missing in Action) to KIA (Killed in Action),” added O’Keefe. “I love being part of NMRTC Bremerton team. Keeping the Navy war fighter and their families healthy and informed is a collaborative effort. I am proud to play an important role in that effort.



With the Navy surgeon general priority on operational readiness and the core mission of ensuring fleet and force medical readiness with a ready medical force, O’Keefe’s commitment to those entrusted in his care continues to be unwavering during the unprecedented, ongoing pandemic.



“The Navy war fighter’s duties require their complete focus. It is my duty to keep their families happy, healthy, informed, and safe,” stated O’Keefe. “I am proud to say that I am a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Advanced Practice nurses play a vital role in healthcare.”



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, O’Keefe replied, “It has been a journey I will never forget!”