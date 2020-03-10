Air Force Reserve Combat Camera Squadron Holds In-Person Training In October 2020

Citizen Airmen assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS) are pleased to once again see familiar (albeit partially covered) faces as they resume in person training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, October 3, 2020. Over six months have passed since the last time members of 4CTCS attended an in-person Unit Training Assembly (UTA). Airmen worked diligently to catch up on the administrative tasks and training they have been unable to complete remotely.



Attending monthly UTAs is already a challenge for many of the Citizen Airmen of 4CTCS. The squadron boasts a roster that is geographically diverse, with many members residing on the West Coast in California and Washington. On a typical UTA weekend, Airmen begin to pour in the day prior on flights from all corners of the country. This allows the unit to retain members with valuable civilian experience in the media and entertainment industries. It also demonstrates the resiliency and flexibility of the Airmen to travel frequently at such great distances.



“Overall, I think we adjusted well to working remotely. We learned a lot as we went along. But the virtual environment played right into the creativity of this team, and they really worked hard to make the most of our time together. It wasn’t perfect, but it got better and better as we worked through it.” said Lt. Col. Bryan Lewis, the commander of 4CTCS. The squadron was able to hold several remote UTAs where members attended briefings and worked on as many administrative tasks as they could from home. Several members even found themselves tasked with documenting Department of Defense activities occurring in close proximity to their home of record.



This UTA looks very different than past training weekends. The decision was made to alternate attendance every other month by flight. This reduces the number of people present. Care is given to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Even with a small crew, Airmen are happy to see one another.



“This is a special unit, the only one of its kind in the USAF Reserve. But I honestly believe it is special because of the gifts, personalities and skills of each Airmen in this squadron. Subsequently, being together in person is huge after being apart for so long. We are used to seeing each other, and it just feels right to do that again. It feels like a victory of sorts after we, along with the world, have sacrificed a lot lately,” explained Lt. Col. Lewis.



“It’s hard been hard to be away from everyone, but it’s a relief to finally see people. I look forward to seeing the rest of the squadron soon,” said Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye. A sentiment that appears to be shared by many of her peers. The Citizen Airmen of 4CTCS continue to remain dedicated to completing the mission no matter what obstacles stand in their way.



JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC October 3, 2020.

