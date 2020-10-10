Capt. Jeremy Shamblee is the son of two Air Force veterans and was raised in Houston, Texas. He graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy in May 2000 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Systems Engineering, earned his naval aviator wings in May 2002, and subsequently reported for Fleet Replacement F/A-18C training in Lemoore, California.



His overseas operational assignments include service in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces, Atsugi, Japan with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 which deployed in the Kitty Hawk Strike Group and duty as a Landing Signals Officer with Carrier Air Wing 5 while embarked in the George Washington Strike Group. Other operational sea duty assignments include a Department Head tour with VFA-41, completing two combat deployments in the John C. Stennis Strike Group, and serving as the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of VFA-22 during a combat deployment in the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group while flying the F/A-18F Super Hornet.



Ashore, Capt. Shamblee served as an F/A-18C instructor and demonstration pilot with VFA-125 in Lemoore and served as the West Coast VFA Placement Officer (PERS-433A) at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee.



From January 2019 to June 2020 he attended the Navy’s nuclear power training pipeline in Charleston, South Carolina and the Prospective Executive Officer course at Naval Reactors Headquarters in Washington, DC.



He reported aboard USS GERALD R FORD (CVN 78) as Executive Officer in October 2020.



Capt. Shamblee has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours and 850 carrier arrested landings, including more than 60 combat missions. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal (3 awards), Navy Commendation Medal (4 awards), Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 awards) and various campaign and service ribbons. He has had the privilege of serving in two commands awarded the Battle E.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2020 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 00:56 Story ID: 389463 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.