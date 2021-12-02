Capt. Paul Lanzilotta hails from Long Island, New York, and is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He commissioned through the Naval ROTC program and earned his wings of gold as a naval flight officer, primarily flying the carrier-based E-2C Hawkeye command and control aircraft. He also earned a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.



Lanzilotta’s assignments at sea include two separate tours with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, deploying with JOHN C. STENNIS, DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER and GEORGE WASHINGTON strike groups. He also sailed on USS JOHN .F KENNEDY (CV 67) as Flag Lieutenant for Commander, Carrier Strike Group SIX. Lanzilotta’s first command tour was with VAW-126, the “Seahawks,” deploying with the HARRY S. TRUMAN strike group as the squadron’s executive officer and then commanding officer. During his tours at sea flying the Hawkeye, he contributed to Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM and NEW DAWN. He also served as the ship’s executive officer on board USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76) and deployed in support of U.S 7th Fleet patrols in the western Pacific Ocean. Most recently, Capt. Lanzilotta served as Commanding Officer of USS ARLINGTON (LPD 24), deploying in support of Operation ODYSSEY RESOLVE and other operations.



Capt. Lanzilotta’s assignments ashore include the United States Naval Test Pilot School, Fixed Wing Test Squadron (VX) 20, J-35 Lead Planner for HQ European Command, Deputy Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Personnel, and commanding officer, VAW-120, the Fleet Replacement Squadron for E-2C/D and C-2A aircraft. After commanding the FRS, he completed the Aviation Nuclear Officer training pipeline.



Lanzilotta assumed command of USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) on Feb. 12, 2021.



Capt. Lanzilotta has logged over 2,600 hours in 22 different aircraft. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and various other medals, unit and campaign awards.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 Story ID: 389459 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US