WBAMC at the fair

Photo By Vincent Byrd | A canister from the pneumatic tube system is displayed during a vendor fair held by William Beaumont Army Medical Center at the new facility, Jan. 11. The tube-linked system sends canisters to the receiving station, containing lab samples from various departments in the hospital.

More than 1,600 William Beaumont Army Medical Center Soldiers and employees participated in the first-ever contracting vendor fair hosted by the WBAMC Transition committee at the new hospital campus, Jan. 11.



Ten vendors participated in the event that allowed WBAMC employees to learn about the new equipment and technology being used at the new hospital before patients are moved from the legacy facility.



"The fair has vendors providing education to WBAMC staff members on the new communication platforms, networks and medical systems and interactive display devices among other technologies. These efforts to train our staff on $135 million dollars' worth of new equipment over the next three months is to prepare for our first days in the new hospital,” said Capt. Joshua A. Goldberg, WBAMC clinical transition officer.



The fair also allowed the staff to stay informed about the equipment used specifically for their jobs, such as physiological monitors, nursing call systems, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pump, telemetry boxes, pneumatic tube systems and vital sign machines.



Systems like the pneumatic tube and the PCA pumps will assist the staff with patient readiness and care. The pneumatic tube system is a rapid and reliable way to transport lab samples throughout the hospital. The tube-linked system sends canisters to the receiving station. The PCA pump is a new element at the hospital that administers pain medications such as morphine, fentanyl and hydromorphone through a computerized machine.



"All staff members throughout the organization were encouraged to attend the event," said Goldberg.



Sgt. Joshua Stipsits, from the WBAMC Maternal Child Health department, also expressed his feelings about the fair. "I think it's great. It's giving us a chance to see a lot of the new equipment and to get familiar with the new concepts before we move into the new hospital."



Goldberg summarized the significance of the fair and the opportunity it offers to the staff.

“Training is dynamic and this is the first step in setting up staff members, and the patients they care for, as we transition to our replacement facility."



"It a fantastic building. It's very beautiful. I know the patients will love it once we open up. I am very excited to start the process and the move to the new hospital," said Stipsits.



To stay inform on the transition to the new hospital visit https://william-beaumont.tricare.mil/ or https://www.facebook.com/WBAMC1.