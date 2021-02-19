Navy Personnel Command’s New Website Goes Live

MILLINGTON, Tennessee – Navy Personnel Command (NPC) completed its successful launch of a new and improved website MyNavyHR.navy.mil Feb. 15.



The new website combines the extensive resources of the old NPC.Navy.mil with a mobile-optimized site that seamlessly integrates with Navy.mil and the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).



“MyNavyHR.Navy.mil is a major upgrade in terms of user experience and website capabilities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Knight, NPC public affairs officer. “We understand that there will be some growing pains while our users get used to the new site structure; but in the long run the new site provides a much improved platform to serve Sailors, their families and the fleet.”



The new site was rebranded from NPC.Navy.mil to MyNavyHR.Navy.mil to conform with the enterprise-wide rebranding that began in March 2020 with all MyNavyHR social media sites. The rebranding to MyNavyHR.Navy.mil also reflects the old website’s long-standing hosting of the majority of the MyNavy HR enterprise pages, which range from 21st Century Sailor, NAVADMINs and Uniform Regulations, to boards, detailers and MNCC.



“To ensure that our users don’t end up on an outdated or dead webpage, we have arranged for all old links to forward to the new homepage for 60 days,” said Knight. “I recommend that users take time to browse the new site, get acquainted with the new structure and update their old bookmarks.”



The layout of the new website, while updated, is structured very similarly to the previous site which will allow users to update bookmarks fairly easily. Site-wide search functions will not be at full capability until the new server finishes indexing the nearly 1,600 pages and 18,000 files hosted on the site. The full index procedure may take up to 30 days, and site-wide search capabilities will improve each day until the full index is completed. To assist users in finding the information they seek, MyNavyHR.navy.mil features user-friendly quick links on the homepage that contains top visited pages.



Prior to the migration, NPC.Navy.mil was one of the highest trafficked sites in the Navy where approximately 600,000 visitors a month conducted an average of 1.4 million visits and viewed an average of four million pages.



The new MyNavyHR.Navy.mil is now hosted on the Defense Media Activity (DMA) web hosted solution – American Forces Public Information Management System (AFPIMS). AFPIMS is a common platform that streamlines workflow processes and increases efficiencies for the public affairs mission. AFPIMS allows public affairs teams to display news stories, press releases, publications, fact sheets, photo and video galleries, and podcasts. They can also share this content across 800-plus DoD websites, including the Navy’s flagship website, and seamlessly integrate with the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), YouTube and other social media platforms.



Sailors and their families can find the resources they need at the following links:



MyNavy Career Center

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center/



Career Management

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/



Boards

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Boards/



Detailing

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/



Reference Materials

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/References



Support and Services

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services





For more information, contact MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) at 1-833-330-6622 or via email at askmncc@navy.mil.

