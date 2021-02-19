Ground-breaking news

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. –

The 49th Wing in partnership with the Alamogordo Public School District broke ground for the construction of a new Holloman Elementary School here, Feb. 19.

The modernized facility will increase student size capacity for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Team Holloman and our APS partners as we continue our journey toward improving the support for military families,” said Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander. “Through strong partnerships between the base and the local community, we are able to build a community where families want to reside.”

Through partnerships between Holloman, APS, civic leaders, and state leaders, the new, modernized elementary school is expected to open its doors by the fall of 2022.

“Being out at (Holloman) meant that we had to design a structure that captured the essence of flight,” said Jerrett Perry, Alamogordo Public School District superintendent. “We believe that the design of Holloman Elementary School is the most unique Elementary School in America.”

The architectural design includes structures that will resemble an air traffic control tower, F-16 Viper contrail, and the roof will resemble aircraft wings. The design of the school is to honor the men and women in service.

“The community of Alamogordo recognizes the mission of the 49th (Wing) and Holloman, the two communities are integrated very closely.” said Perry. “So, it’s really important for us to make sure that there is a high-quality education.”

Building components include flexible spaces to accommodate more diversified learning activities, infrastructure to incorporate new technology, and new security measures.

“The Alamogordo Public School District is committed and collectively working toward increasing our expectations in education,” said Perry. “We’re going to continue to set our short- and long-term goals with the mission to be the best school district in the country.”

