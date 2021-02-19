NHC Annapolis Modernizes Pharmacy Scripts Access

By Lt. Sarah Ermoshkin, DC, USN



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 19, 2021) - The Brigade Medical Unit for United States Naval Academy (USNA) unveiled the first self-serve pharmacy kiosk at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis (NHCA), Friday, Feb. 19. The pharmacy kiosk, called Script Center, will be utilized by midshipmen and is not new to the Department of Defense, but it’s one of the first for the U. S. Navy.



“The Surgeon General disseminated a set of priorities for 2020, and one of those priorities is platforms,” said Lt. Sean Valdez, director, clinical support services. “One of our priorities is to modernize our equipment and this [Script Center] takes prescription refills to another level.”



When a provider writes the initial prescription, midshipmen will still need to go to the pharmacy.

However, how they access their refills will change. Midshipmen will be able to log in with their Military ID or by fingerprint. After submitting a refill, it will remain available for pickup for two days and will stay in the system for 14 days. If the medication is not picked up, it will be returned to the pharmacy. Refrigerated prescriptions and controlled substances will continue to be picked up at the pharmacy window.



“Besides the obvious automation aspect that allows for social distancing and reduced pharmacy manning, this Script Center will offer convenience to the midshipmen,” explains Cmdr. Sara Stires, director, brigade medical unit. “The Script Center can be accessed by midshipmen and USNA staff to pick-up prescription refills 24/7.”



Since 1845, NHCA has been committed to exemplifying the best of Navy Medicine though innovation, quality care, technology, talent management, and leadership. NHCA provides health support in six locations across three states. At its core is the care and commissioning readiness of the more than 4,400 members of the Brigade of Midshipmen. NHCA providers contribute to athlete development on and off the field, and support the Academy as team physician for 33 varsity sports teams and 26 club sports.

