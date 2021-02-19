Doran takes charge of 217th Military Police Detachment

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Capt. John J. Doran II receives the 217th Military Police Detachment guidon from Col....... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Capt. John J. Doran II receives the 217th Military Police Detachment guidon from Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, during a change of command ceremony Thursday at the unit headquarters. Doran replaced Capt. Daniel S. Nagle who has been reassigned to the 188th Infantry Brigade, Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he will serve as an Observer Controller/Trainer team chief. (U.S. Army photo by Jefferson Wolfe) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The 217th Military Police Detachment welcomed a new commander here Thursday afternoon.



Capt. John J. Doran II took possession of the unit’s guidon that was relinquished by Capt. Daniel S. Nagle who has served in the position for just over a year and a half. Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, presided over the indoor ceremony.



“Capt. Nagle has done extremely well during his tenure,” Watson confirmed – then acknowledging how he expertly balanced training requirements with daily law enforcement duties while also accounting for challenges unique to the COVID pandemic.



In addition to maintaining a high state of readiness, the unit received multiple awards and a high score during the latest Combined Arms Support Command supply discipline inspection, Watson further noted. The detachment also began a successful partnership with the Richmond Recruiting Battalion.



Furthermore, Nagle served as the commander of the 544th Military Police Detachment (Military Working Dog) and the headquarters company for the garrison. “It is truly amazing everything he has done in this multi-faceted role,” Watson said.



The captain came to Fort Lee on short notice, just three weeks after graduating from his Captains Career Course at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hold this position at Fort Lee,” Nagle acknowledged. ‘Every day, I woke up and I was excited to come to work at the detachment. … We always met our commitments without fail.”



Nagle noted his keys to success as a commander included adaptability and initiative. He vowed to take the lessons learned to his next assignment with the 188th Infantry Brigade, Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he will serve as an Observer Controller/Trainer team chief.



Doran is no stranger to Fort Lee or the detachment, as he literally moved across the street from the Fort Lee Provost Marshal Office where he served as the operations officer. Watson said she is “confident he will continue to move the unit forward.”



The incoming commander said he learned a lot from working with Nagle and will emulate his dedication to Soldiers. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with you,” he assured the detachment’s personnel.



A military police branch officer herself, Watson offered simple words of advice for the new commander. “Enjoy the time you have in command,” she said. “It will be over before you know it.”