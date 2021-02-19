NUWC Keyport HR manager recognized by NAVSEA

Courtesy Photo | 210211-N-JB957-001 POULSBO, Wash. (Feb. 11, 2021) - Peggy Cleveland, Naval Undersea...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210211-N-JB957-001 POULSBO, Wash. (Feb. 11, 2021) - Peggy Cleveland, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport deputy Human Resources director, teleworks at her residence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland earned the 2020 Naval Sea Systems Command Human Resources Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding work in the HR field. Originally from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, she's dedicated more than three decades to civil service beginning in 1989 as a mail and file clerk at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor's Trident Training Facility.(Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A human resources manager from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport was selected as the Naval Sea Systems Command Human Resources Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for 2020.



Peggy Cleveland, who’s dedicated more than three decades to civil service, earned the award for her work as a human resources technical specialist.



The annual award recognizes career HR professionals for outstanding work in their field.



“Peggy is the type to volunteer for anything if it will benefit the HR community,” said Gigi Bryant, NUWC Keyport HR Director. “She really cares about getting it right and taking care of our employees.”



Originally from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Cleveland entered civil service in 1989 as a mail and file clerk at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor’s Trident Training Facility. She currently serves as Bryant’s Deputy HR Director.



As the spouse of a retired service member, Cleveland’s worn an assortment of hats for several agencies during her 30-plus-year span in the federal government.



Her previous roles and functions include Division Head over Classification, Priority Placement Program, Restructuring, Delegated Examining Staffing, and Senior Executive Staffing for the Department of Navy Office of Civilian Human Resources in Silverdale, Washington and Human Resources Director at Lajes Air Base, Lajes, Portugal.



“This award means a lot to me.” Cleveland said. “I’ve been blessed in my career and am always learning. Every year is different in the human resources field.”



Other agencies and departments she’s worked for are the:



• Defense Information Systems Agency,

• Department of Defense Education Activity,

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

• Defense Contract Audit Agency,

• Defense Contract Management Agency, and

• Federal Highway Administration.



Bryant displayed her appreciation of having Cleveland serve as her right hand.



“She’s molding the next generation of HR practitioners,” she said. “She loves to mentor and acts as a member of the DoD HR Development Team for classification. She’s passionate about our credibility and providing the best advice on the way forward.”



Cleveland explained how the organization has contributed to her success.



“We have a fabulous team at Keyport,” she said. “Everyone works so hard and they care about people. The mission at (NUWC Keyport) is unique and important, and I’m just excited to be part of this amazing organization.”



Peggy Cleveland resides in Poulsbo, Washington with her husband Michael. They have four grown children.



About Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

NUWC Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.