Iowa National Guard Soldiers Recognized With Send-Off Ceremony Before Deployment

DAVENPORT, IA. – Soldiers from Company B, Headquarters, and Headquarters Company of the First of the 171st Aviation Regiment of the Iowa National Guard were given a community send-off ceremony on Friday, February 12, as they prepare for their mobilization training with First Army’s observer, coach, and trainer brigade, the 166th Aviation Brigade, at Ft. Hood, Texas. The aviation soldiers, along with three detachment units from the Minnesota National Guard, will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of Operations which encompasses 27 countries, after successfully completing their mobilization readiness training which will enhance their skills for their mission. The soldiers will support aviation sustainment operations such as refueling and maintaining helicopters in support of U.S. and coalition forces.



The community send-off ceremony was modified, due to ongoing COVID-19 related public health concerns, and featured guest speakers including Iowa senator Joni Ernst, as well as First Army’s own commanding general, Lt. Gen. Thomas James. Lt. Gen. James spoke directly to the unit, “Partnering with units like yours, ensuring that you are ready to fight, to win, and most importantly to come home safely to care for your families, it’s not just our job, we consider it a sacred duty… we like to say that our mission is your success“.



The First of the 171st Aviation Regiment, previously the 2/211th Aviation Regiment, has a strong history and heritage which includes supporting humanitarian efforts in remote South American jungles, providing relief support missions in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in 2008, and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan. CO B 2/211th was awarded the 2011 Army Aviation Association of America Army National Guard Aviation Unit of the Year for exceptional achievement and performance in flight; Company B received this award again in 2016 after completing their mission in Afghanistan under extreme terrain and weather conditions with no accidents or casualties.

This work, Iowa National Guard Soldiers Recognized With Send-Off Ceremony Before Deployment, by SPC Tyler Morford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.