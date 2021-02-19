Military Sealift Command Pacific fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) has completed their support to the U.S. Navy ships in the Pacific area of operations.



Lenthall served as the duty oiler in the area, completing 30 underway replenishments with U.S. Navy ships, including the 10 ships of the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. During the six week period of duty, Lenthall delivered nearly 5 million gallons of diesel ship fuel, approximately 3 million gallons of JP5 aviation fuel and 107 pallets of frozen food, dry goods and mail.



Lenthall arrived San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 6, following a nearly two week trip from the Atlantic area of operation (AOR). The ship was relocated to the PAC AOR to allow MSC to continue routine logistics services and fleet service in the region while other ships assigned to the region were undergoing maintenance and deployments. Of note, this was the first time the Lenthall served in the area.



“We are extremely appreciative to have had the opportunity to have USNS John Lenthall in the Pacific AOR,” said Nikki Phelps, deputy operations officer for Military Sealift Command Pacific. “MSC’s ability to bring a ship, like Lenthall, to a new AOR, allows us to seamlessly continue to provide services to ships in the region, allowing them to continue with their missions and operations. This was a great job between the crew of Lenthall and the MSCPAC team!”



Christened in 1987, Lenthall has been an important part of Military Sealift Command’s operations in the Atlantic and Mediterranean AORs, participating in numerous operations and missions including disaster relief for the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:16 Story ID: 389396 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lenthall Completes Pacific Mission Support, by Sarah Burford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.