The Army Wellness Center offers free health assessments

Photo By Connie Dickey | WIESBADEN, Germany—Matt Woodbery, a civilian recently settled in Wiesbaden, is in...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | WIESBADEN, Germany—Matt Woodbery, a civilian recently settled in Wiesbaden, is in the Bod Pod, which measures body composition and determines if weight comes from fat or fat-free mass. Woodbery is a repeat user of the Army Wellness Clinic, as he has used the AWC while in the U.S. Maritza Pearl, health educator at the AWC, watches the Bod Pod, and will go over the results with Woodbery. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Army Wellness Center, located in building 1201 on Clay Kaserne, offers various health services free to Soldiers and to Department of Defense civilians.



These services include sleep education, weight management and metabolic testing, exercise testing and exercise prescription, stress management education and biofeedback, nutrition education, wellness coaching, body composition analysis and health assessments.



The AWC is open to active duty Soldiers, civilians, spouses and family members over the age of 18, Autumn Feiring, health promotion technician said.



According to Richard Hoke, the Army Wellness Center, Wiesbaden director, these services would cost you approximately $3,000 at a fitness center or civilian provider.



The AWC uses various methods to determine body composition and determines if weight comes from fat or fat free mass. Fat free mass includes everything the body is made of that is not fat, such as muscle and bone.



Matt Woodbery who came over to the AWC for a body composition analysis, is a happy client of the clinic. “The staff here are very helpful and do a thorough job,” he said. His wife also goes to the wellness clinic.



Hoke said there is a strong correlation between high body fat percentage and increased risk for diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Health Educators use exercise test results as a planning tool for exercise prescription and motivation to assist clients in establishing and meeting reasonable physical fitness and health goals.



Sleep education services include general information about healthy sleep habits, impact of sleep

on health and wellbeing, tools, tips and positive action steps to improve sleep. The AWC’s class provides tools for sleep tracking and highlights the latest technology to assist with healthy sleep habits.



Exercise testing is an assessment of biometrics (height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure, heart

rate) and the four components of health related physical fitness: aerobic, body composition, muscular fitness and flexibility. Hoke said that health educators use exercise test results as a planning tool for exercise prescription and motivation to assist clients in establishing and meeting reasonable physical activity, fitness and health goals.



The weight management area of the Wellness Clinic involves a delicate balance between calories burned and calories consumed. Metabolic testing results provide the exact number of calories required for weight loss, gain, or maintenance. It teaches clients how to use their metabolic test results to reach their health goals.

The AWC can also provide help with stress management. Stress and strong emotions can cause or worsen health problems like heart disease, hypertension, headaches, stroke, depression, and sleep disorders. AWC services include biofeedback and education in stress relief techniques, and coping skills.



Biofeedback is a relaxation technique used to teach clients to control functions like heart rate to reduce stress and build resilience, Hoke said. The AWC uses a state-of-the art computerized stress relief system called emWaveR. This non-invasive system helps clients learn how to control their heart rhythm pattern



Learn more about the Performance TRIAD at http://armymedicine.mil