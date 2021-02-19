Ready to Respond at any time, at any place.

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany --

Airmen from the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron recently went to Ramstein Air Base to help conduct a field training exercise in which the Initial Response Force team practiced responding to an airplane crash containing CBRN materials in an austere environment, and to showcase the site setup to the Response Task Force.



“The intent of the FTX was to execute convoy and initial Command and Control bed down procedures following notification of an accident or incident involving special weapons, components or materials,” said Staff Sergeant Travis Bandoh, Deputy IRF Manager with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron. “Objectives were to assign 52nd CES, LRS and CS personnel to the team, deploy the team and perform a transition brief to the Response Task Force.”



The exercises showcased the 52nd IRF’s capabilities and abilities to meet requirements of Brig. Gen Ronald Jolly, the Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, and Brig. Gen Christopher Ireland, USAFE-AFAFRICA Chief of Staff, of United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa.



Both Generals expressed the importance of taking every opportunity to train, prepare, and build relationships early on, as it will help to improve the process.



These exercises effectively bridge communications and processes between multiple agencies across Spangdahlem Air Base and Ramstein Air Base, and provided an opportunity on sharing of information and expectations from Senior Leadership to better align everyone’s goals and priorities during a response.



“The Initial Response Force and Response Task Force have primary and alternate team members assigned from every function required to respond to an aircraft accident,” said Master Sergeant Frances Christian, an accident response coordinator with United States Air Forces in Europe. Examples are safety, medical, fire, EOD, Emergency Management, Communications, Personnel, Logistics, and Security to name a few.”



There are several IRF teams strategically based throughout the European area of responsibility allowing them to rapidly respond to any potential CBRN incidents. The IRF focuses on the site setup and the RTF focuses on the Command and Control of Department of Defense forces responding to a large frame aircraft accident in the European Command Area of Responsibility.



“We are constantly having exercises varying in scale from Communications exercises, Table Top exercises, Field Training exercises, Rehearsal of Concept Drills, and Full Scale Joint Exercises,” Christian said.



These exercises enable U.S. forces to operate more efficiently throughout the European region and continue to maintain deterrence.

