81st CES celebrates their one-year anniversary

The 81st Civil Engineer Squadron celebrated its one-year anniversary Feb. 18, after providing on-demand support in response to COVID-19 and multiple hurricanes.



“A top priority during COVID-19 was standing up the Emergency Operations Center for the first six months after its activation,” said Alfred Watkins, 81st CES chief of operations. “We also backed the 81st Medical Group with infrastructure support, setting up the COVID-19 testing area, handwashing stations and the satellite pharmacy.”



In addition to the challenges of the pandemic, the 81st CES also provides support in response to environmental impacts, whether it’s high humidity affecting heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems around base or preparation for hurricanes by staging sandbags, hardening priority facilities and ensuring base shelters are fully operational and ready for occupancy prior to storms.



Robert Moseley, 81st CES director, said that significant effort and dedication is a part of supporting the facilities on base. He also said the squadron will continue to progress to further support the installation



“When you look at our facilities we have almost seven million square feet of facility that we are maintaining, so it takes some effort to do that,” Moseley said. “We’ll continue to grow our organization and try to improve as we move forward.”



The 81st CES aims to continue providing support for the Airmen and families while reinforcing the mission to train, develop and inspire premier warfighters for the Air Force.



“The civil engineer squadron stands ready for all challenges to meet the needs of the men and women of the 81st training wing,” Watkins said.

