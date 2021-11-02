U.S. Marines Transfer Authority of Middle East Crisis Response Mission

Photo By Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver | U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver | U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, disembark an MV-22 Osprey during a crisis response exercise in the United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2021. The regularly scheduled exercise was designed to sustain proficiency and enhance MAGTF integration in a realistic training environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver) see less | View Image Page

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s command element recently transferred operational authority as Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command 20.2 to the purpose-built SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1, following nine months of successful operations in the Middle East.



In June, the California-based Marine Expeditionary Unit assumed responsibility of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command’s crisis response mission and theater security cooperation throughout the region. Since then, the unit command and controlled over 3,500 Marines and Sailors in nine countries throughout the U.S. Central Command’s Area of Responsibility, including Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



“It has been a tremendous honor to have served alongside the Marines and Sailors of the SPMAGTF over the past nine month,” said the commanding officer, Col. Andrew T. Priddy, “Their dedication to always being ready when called upon in this dynamic and challenging environment has been inspirational. Their successes are well-deserved and I wish Col. Laing and his team the very best going forward.”



Among many accolades, the unit flew over 2,700 sorties, with approximately 40% in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, delivered 2 million pounds of cargo, moved almost 9,000 personnel around the region, conducted 138 patrols in support of partner forces, restored the Camp Taji runway in Iraq, completed three MAGTF-level crisis response exercises, and participated in seven bilateral training engagements with partner forces.



Forces from across I Marine Expeditionary Force, including 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing made up rotational forces within SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2. These units included 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadrons 166 and 362 (Reinforced,) and Combat Logistics Detachments 25 and 31.



The next rotation of SPMAGTF-CR-CC, led by Col. Philip Laing, will continue to build upon previous rotation’s success.



“13th MEU’s performance throughout their deployment has been exceptional. Without question they have set a high and exacting standard in providing ready crisis response forces while simultaneously supporting other operations throughout the region,” said the on-coming commanding officer, Col Phillip P. Laing. “I am confident that SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1 will carry the day and confront any challenge that we may encounter on our watch.”



The 13th MEU returned to Camp Pendleton, CA, and will begin planning for their next deployment in 2022.



The Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets.