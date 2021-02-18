New Guardians Shoot for the Stars

Photo By Senior Airman Shay Stuart | U.S. Space Force Guardians previously assigned to the 87th Communications Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shay Stuart | U.S. Space Force Guardians previously assigned to the 87th Communications Squadron pose for a photo during a transfer ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, Feb. 12, 2021. Airmen from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, 314th U.S. Air Force Recruiting Squadron, 421st Combat Training Squadron, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center and 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron have also sworn into the U.S. Space Force during February 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shay Stuart) see less | View Image Page

There was a time when the sky was the limit for the U.S. Army - literally, until the need to evolve further as a military brought about the U.S. Army Air Corps. From there, a new branch of the armed-services was born on September 18, 1947: the U.S. Air Force.



Now, nearly 74 years later, 15 Airmen across Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst have volunteered for the voyage into a new era as Guardians of the U.S. Space Force.



“The reason why I decided to transfer is because it’s the evolution of what we do in the technology and cyber community,” said Airman 1st Class Denzel Romeo, a U.S. Space Force transfer from the 87th Communications Squadron. “I work with a lot of networks, so the space domain is kind of where I’m at especially the cyberspace, but communications will be more through satellite. It’ll be fun to teach and learn and to be at the forefront of a new branch in the military.”



While certain Air Force careers that fell under the U. S. Air Force Space Command have already transitioned, careers in intelligence, cyber, acquisitions and engineering have given Airmen the opportunity to choose to transition. The change brought excitement for both the junior and senior enlisted as they look toward new challenges that come with settling into a different branch.



“It still feels pretty unreal,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robin White, a U.S. Space Force transfer from the 87th CS. “I don't think it will set in until I am packing up my house to move. Having more Theater Deployable Communication experience than anything else and zero Space Command experience, means I am coming in with a fresh perspective. I am already studying up on the terminology and any information I can get my hands on. I am looking forward to the challenge it will bring me as a technician and professional but most of all, I am excited for the leadership opportunities.”

As these new Guardians lead the way, they take with them experiences and wisdom from their time as Airmen, showing to military members past, present and future that when we shoot for the stars, the possibilities for our force are endless.



“Small positive impacts can easily ripple across the force,” White said. “We have a chance to take every difficult and successful lesson learned and do something bigger and better with it. From [physical training] and [promotion testing], to [enlisted performance reports] and [Airman comprehensive assessments], to even our training and operational environments, those are the things that every Guardian should be looking forward to.”