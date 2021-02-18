Free tutoring funded by the DoD benefits AFMC employees, families

Courtesy Photo | Heather Gray goes over how to properly conduct an experiment with her children Garrett...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Heather Gray goes over how to properly conduct an experiment with her children Garrett and Ava, during a home school session. In order to reduce the educational losses due to COVID, tutor.com is offering free one-on-one online help from professional tutors. see less | View Image Page

The Tutor.com for U.S. Military Families program wants to make Air Force Materiel Command employees aware of free tutoring from Tutor.com/military for children who might be losing educational ground while out of the classroom, as a result of COVID-19.



Similar to summer slide, ‘COVID slide’ refers to educational losses students are experiencing due to the pandemic, as the coronavirus pandemic drives additional home schooling and hybrid teaching situations.



In order to reduce the slide and the potential stressors on DoD Employees, DoD Military Community and Family Policy has expanded eligibility for the Tutor.com/military program to support DoD-affiliated personnel and their families who are being impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. All Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Wounded Warrior service members; DoD civilian personnel; and their dependent children and spouses are eligible to access Tutor.com/military at no cost.



Free one-on-one online help from professional tutors in more than 100 academic subjects for grades kindergarten through college is now available through Tutor. Every Tutor.com tutor is a carefully screened expert. Their team of more than 3,500 tutors includes certified teachers, college professors, and other professionals. Tutor.com actively recruits military spouses, and many of our tutors are affiliated with the U.S. military, such as retirees and Veterans.



Through the tutoring service, 24/7 access to academic help is available except for Jan. 1, July 4, Dec. 25 and Thanksgiving.



Tutoring support can be provided in several ways: immediate help or a future appointment can be requested. Documents can also be uploaded for review, with comments back within 24 hours. Personal information is never exchanged between tutor and student.



The number of tutoring sessions provided by Tutor.com in October 2020 increased by 49% from those provided in October 2019. People are seeking extra help in the current environment. Now AFMC parents and students can also benefit from this advantage.



Learn more about eligibility and how to access free tutoring through Tutor.com at https://military.tutor.com/home