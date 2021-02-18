NUWC Division Newport military detachment members honored with several awards

Photo By David Stoehr | Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Sheremeta received a Captain’s Letter for his...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Sheremeta received a Captain’s Letter for his selection as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sailor of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Lt. Winston Dang, Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Bobbett, Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Sheremeta and Senior Chief Petty Officer Erik Gemaly, members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport U.S. Navy military detachment, received awards from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a Jan. 25 ceremony.



Gemaly, of Mystic, Connecticut, a sonar technician, received the Meritorious Service Medal for serving as senior fleet liaison for NUWC Division Newport from December 2017 to December 2020. Spearheading the training of more than 100 sonar technicians in the Virginia-class Thinline Towed Array "O" level training course, Gemaly’s personal passion for excellence fostered a long-standing fleet capability. He led a team of engineers and Sailors to expeditiously correct over 150 backlogged Fleet Technical Feedback reports and overhauled the aging program. He volunteered to be the plank owner senior enlisted advisor and sonar technical expert for the Submarine Force Aggressor Squadron, leading an undermanned team charged with re-invigorating the submarine force’s knowledge of adversary capabilities and tactics.



“Gemaly’s impact was felt across the globe as he trained the present and future generation of submariners for success in combat,” the award states. “His superior performance of duties highlights the culmination of nearly 25 years of honorable and dedicated service to the U.S. Navy.”



Dang, of Braintree, Massachusetts, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, which is awarded for meritorious service or achievement in combat or non-combat circumstances based on sustained performance or specific achievement of a superlative nature. He is being recognized for his service as the COVID-19 contact tracing lead for NUWC Division Newport from April to October 2020.



At the onset of the pandemic, Dang volunteered to assist in maintaining accurate accounting of COVID-related parameters for all of NUWC Division Newport’s military, government and contactor employees, nearly 6,000 people. He demonstrated further initiative by completely taking over the effort, ensuring the program met all higher level accounting processes, and managing numerous military and civilian employees in the timely submission of massive amounts of data.



“His professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and dedication to duty were vital in keeping NUWC Division Newport “open for business,’” the award states.



Bobbett, of Nevada, Missouri, also received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his selection as fiscal year 2020 Sailor of the Year. A fire control technician for submarines also serving as NUWC Division Newport’s personnel officer, he drastically improved all administrative functions during his tenure, and his efforts enabled the smooth gain and loss of six Sailors and the processing of three retirement packages, seven awards, and five evaluations with no errors. As a fleet liaison, he worked with three different teams to provide invaluable fleet input on all things related to Tomahawk missiles, ensuring the Navy receives first-time quality products.



Sheremeta, of Wappingers Falls, New York, received a Captain’s Letter for his selection as Sailor of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. A fire control technician for submarines, he served as the fleet liaison for NUWC Division Newport from July to September 2020. Displaying exceptional skill and resourcefulness, he invested more than 450 hours assisting the fleet with highly technical problems as the military lead of the Undersea Warfare Combat System Department’s fleet technical assistance team.



As the AN/BYG-1 maintenance course point of contact, Sheremeta coordinated the travel and “restriction of movement” periods for 30 Sailors from nine different commands to ensure this vital training continued during the pandemic. He is a valuable member of the auxiliary security force where he has provided more than 250 hours of physical security for NUWC Division Newport and tenant commands.



