ND1 Todd Verhagen recognized as the Navy’s 2020 Geico Military Service Award Winner

GROTON, Conn. – Petty Officer First Class Todd Verhagen, assigned to Naval Submarine Support Facility (NSSF), New London, is the Navy’s 2020 GEICO Military Service Award winner. In total, there are six awardees each year, an enlisted active duty or reserve member of each of the five branches of the armed forces and one enlisted member from the National Guard. Verhagen, a native of Kimberly, Wis., was humbled when he received the news.



“It means a lot to be recognized and it means a lot that my command took the time to recognize me and put me in for the award,” said Verhagen.



The award is highly competitive and focuses on an applicant’s contributions as both a citizen and service member. Specifically, there are three categories an applicant’s achievements or contributions may fall under: drug and alcohol abuse prevention, fire safety and fire prevention, or traffic safety and accident prevention.



Verhagen’s nomination centered around his work in fire safety and fire prevention. As a Navy Diver, he is responsible for teaching Sailors about hyperbaric fire safety, as well as detection, prevention, and suppression aboard naval vessels.



Prior to becoming a Navy Diver, Verhagen served as a Damage Controlman, which made fire prevention and safety one of his primary duties. While serving in this rate, he was assigned to USS Ardent (MCM-12) and USS Chief (MCM-14), Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships known for their unique hulls constructed of wood. This made his job that much more important especially when the ship was underway.



While off-duty, Verhagen has been extremely active in the community, volunteering at fire departments in every location he has served. Since joining the dive team at NSSF, he has dedicated more than 200 hours of his time with the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. Additionally, he provides training to citizens at local hardware stores on the importance and proper use of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers for home fire safety.



Verhagen’s interest in fire safety and prevention is rooted in his family’s proud history of providing emergency services to their communities. His mother currently serves as the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) chief in Pickerel, Wis., and his uncle has worked in fire safety.



“Fire safety is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Verhagen. “I’m proud to follow in the footsteps of my mother. It’s truly enjoyable to see how giving back really impacts the community in a positive way.”

