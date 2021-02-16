City of Savannah visits Hunter, discusses future partnerships

Photo By Molly Cooke | Interim Savannah city manager, Michael Brown (far left) and team discuss future...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Interim Savannah city manager, Michael Brown (far left) and team discuss future partnerships with Hunter Army Airfield leadership, Feb. 16. During the visit, the group toured the installation and spoke about future partnerships and projects that could benefit both the Hunter and Savannah communities. see less | View Image Page

The installation welcomed the interim city manager of Savannah and various city of Savannah staff members to discuss future partnerships, Feb. 16.



In the past, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield has worked closely with local municipalities on a number of mutually beneficial projects and Intergovernmental Support Agreements. Aside from the benefits of working together, many of the Soldiers and civilians working on the installation are also residents of the city.



“First of all, there are several hundred Soldiers living [in Savannah] and they are important to us because they live in the city and their Families are critical to us,” said Michael Brown, interim city manager of Savannah.



Brown also mentioned the thousands of other citizens in Savannah who depend on Hunter Army Airfield for employment and more. “We’re literally hooked together in all sorts of ways, living together and working together,” Brown said. “Anything we can do to support your mission, we want to be practical and form a partnership to do that.”



One of the mechanisms discussed to form these official partnerships were IGSAs. According to Travis Mobley, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office chief, an IGSA is a legally binding document which allows the federal government to pay a municipal government or state entity for a particular service or item. This allows the federal government to save money and the partnered municipality to employ community citizens and generate additional revenue.



During 2020, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield entered five different IGSAs with five different partners. These partnerships included services such as animal control, grounds maintenance, an economic impact analysis and more.



“Each IGSA is mutually beneficial otherwise it doesn’t work,” Mobley said. “Each party has gains whether financial benefits, efficiency of operations, or stronger ties to one another. Generally speaking, it’s a combination of the three.”



After an initial round table discussion at the garrison headquarters, the group toured the installation, visiting several sites discussed during the round table. The group visited the wastewater treatment plant and Lott’s Island to further discuss the possibility of future partnerships. Additionally, the group viewed past projects such as the retention pond and drainage canal projects that were created to improve city of Savannah and Hunter drainage.



Concluding the day, Hunter Army Airfield and city of Savannah staff members agreed to continue the conversation on several projects in hopes of future partnerships.