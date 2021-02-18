U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District mitigates storm risk along Florida’s coastline

Photo By Maya Jordan | The St. Johns County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project included both dune and...... read more read more Photo By Maya Jordan | The St. Johns County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project included both dune and beach berm construction along approximately 2.6 miles of the St. Johns County coastline from Vilano Beach to South Ponte Vedra Beach. Construction included placement of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of sand dredged from shoals located within St. Augustine Inlet. Future periodic nourishment events are planned at multi-year intervals. (Courtesy photo U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mark Bias) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received disaster funds provided in Public Law 115-123, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The act provides nearly $17.4 billion to the Corps for disaster recovery. Jacksonville District received $3.348 billion for long-term recovery investments in its area of responsibility, which includes Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Initially, BBA funding went towards Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria including 13 studies and 22 projects that will reduce risk to communities damaged by storm events. The total Federal funding allocation for Jacksonville District recovery efforts so far exceeds $4 billion.



The Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies (FCCE) program is directly funded through emergency supplemental appropriations. FCCE funds are used to inspect locally constructed levee systems that are complaint within the PL 84-99 program.



Jason Harrah, is a USACE program manager specializing in coastal risk management.



“Funds are [designated] for more than just levees they also provide funds to survey our damaged federal beach projects to determine if emergency renourishments are needed”, said Harrah.



Harrah says, if additional FCCE funds are needed once authorized it is appropriated by congress as emergency response funding through the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.



To date, the following projects have been completed:



FCCE projects



Lee County Gasparilla

Brevard County South Reach

Palm Beach County Jupiter Carlin

Palm Beach County – Delray Beach

Palm Beach County – North Boca

Palm Beach County – Ocean Ridge





To date, projects that remain include:



Broward County Segment II – Awarded, scheduled completion April 2022

Broward County Segment III – Scheduled for award in Feb 2021





Construction Long-Term



Dade County Contract A

Dade County Contract B

St. Johns County (Vilano) – Construction completion scheduled April 2021

Dade Sunny Isles – Construction completion scheduled Jan 2022

Dade Bal Harbor – Award anticipated May 2021

Dade Main Segment – Award anticipated June 2021

Flagler County – Award anticipated July 2021

St. Lucie County South – Award anticipated Sep 2021





In fiscal year 2020, USACE allocated more than $471 million for coastal risk management operations and maintenance priority repairs.



The Jacksonville District received $31.6 million to immediately address short-term repairs to seven authorized projects.



Today, the Flood Risk Management program is funded at an estimated $1.2 billion.



Currently, there are five supplemental coastal feasible studies remaining including: Dade County, Pinellas County, Miami-Dade Back Bay, Florida Keys Monroe and Collier County. Of which four will be complete with signing of the Chief’s Reports in September 2021 and the last will complete in October 2022.



As a result, these studies are important because they ensure recommendations for beach nourishment, storm surge barriers, protection of homes and critical building infrastructure like hospitals.



“The BBA 2018 funds received have allowed for the district to strengthen and reduce storm damage risks along Florida’s coastline,” said Harrah.



He says, some projects were reconstructed after previous storm damage, others are new with initial construction of beach and dune systems; several studies will ultimately lead to additional protection from the coastline and back bays.



“The beaches we construct serve as the first line of defense from approaching hurricanes. It’s true they are huge economic engines for the state and federal government with tourism, etc. but we construct these beaches to sacrifice themselves and avoid damage to homes, roads, utilities, and save lives,” Harrah said.



“It’s vital that we continue to restore our beaches not only for recreation but storm protection,” he said.











Flood Risk Management Construction ($3.3 billion)



Florida ($802.4 million)



Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation – $514.2 million



Coastal flood risk management:



Dade County – $158 million



Flagler County – $17.5 million



Manatee County – $14.3 million



Palm Beach County - $25 million



St. John’s County – $36.8 million



St Lucie County – $20.3 million



Enhanced resiliency in federal beach projects such as dunes; natural or hardened structures:



Brevard County – $2 million



Broward County – $2 million



Duval County – $2 million



Lee County – $2 million



Nassau County – $2 million



Sarasota County – $2 million







Studies or Investigations ($23 million)



South Atlantic Coastal Study – $18.4 million



Florida ($ 13 million)



Dade County GRR – $2 million



Collier County Beach Erosion Control – $3 million



Miami Back Bay CSRM – $3 million



Monroe County CSRM – $3 million



Pinellas County Feasibility – $2 million