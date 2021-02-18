Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wiesbaden High School Warrior selected for Air Force ROTC Flight Academy

    Wiesbaden High School Warrior selected for Air Force ROTC Flight Academy

    Courtesy Photo | Ella Griffin read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.18.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet Ella Griffin has been selected to attend the Air Force ROTC Flight Academy.

    This is an 8-week summer university program for college credit and the opportunity to earn a private pilot certification and license.

    Griffin is the first Army JROTC Cadet from Wiesbaden to navigate the application process and be selected, according to retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, Wiesbaden High School JROTC senior Army instructor.

    Ring said Griffin is one of the Warrior Battalion's rising stars. She has been homeschooled for several years and began the 2020/21 school year by taking one class in person at Wiesbaden High School and finding a new fall sports team to compete on, he said.

    He said she joined the Army JROTC program after becoming acquainted with several Cadets who were on the Athletic Fitness Team with her. As the team captain, she led the fitness team to win the DoDEA Europe Championship.

    Griffin is also a Civil Air Patrol Cadet, he said. “She recently ran a staff training day that involved over a hundred others around the globe. Ella is an asset to every team that she is part of,” Ring said.

    Griffin has to submit her choice of campus for the summer time experience and is planning to try to get into the Embry Riddle program in Prescott, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 04:54
    Story ID: 389268
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden High School Warrior selected for Air Force ROTC Flight Academy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT