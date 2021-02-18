Wiesbaden High School Warrior selected for Air Force ROTC Flight Academy

WIESBADEN, Germany – Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet Ella Griffin has been selected to attend the Air Force ROTC Flight Academy.



This is an 8-week summer university program for college credit and the opportunity to earn a private pilot certification and license.



Griffin is the first Army JROTC Cadet from Wiesbaden to navigate the application process and be selected, according to retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, Wiesbaden High School JROTC senior Army instructor.



Ring said Griffin is one of the Warrior Battalion's rising stars. She has been homeschooled for several years and began the 2020/21 school year by taking one class in person at Wiesbaden High School and finding a new fall sports team to compete on, he said.



He said she joined the Army JROTC program after becoming acquainted with several Cadets who were on the Athletic Fitness Team with her. As the team captain, she led the fitness team to win the DoDEA Europe Championship.



Griffin is also a Civil Air Patrol Cadet, he said. “She recently ran a staff training day that involved over a hundred others around the globe. Ella is an asset to every team that she is part of,” Ring said.



Griffin has to submit her choice of campus for the summer time experience and is planning to try to get into the Embry Riddle program in Prescott, Arizona.

