IWTC Virginia Beach Absorbs Student Management Functionality of TSC Hampton Roads

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In October 2020, the decision to disestablish Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSC HR) was made causing a realignment of duties and responsibilities to the training support activities within the region.



This month, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach will assume the duties and responsibilities of student management for the Department of Defense and international students who complete training at IWTC Virginia Beach under the newly established N9 directorate.



As it stands, TSC HR provides centralized student military training/management, facility support, information technology, security support, business resource/logistics support and fleet liaison/quota control to Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) activities in the Hampton Roads area of responsibility.



As part of the MyNavy HR Team, NETC is the largest shore command in the Navy with more than 19,000 military and staff personnel at more than 1,640 subordinate activities, sites, districts, stations, and detachments throughout the world. NETC and the MyNavy HR Force Development organization have full ownership of the entire “Street to Fleet” process, recruiting civilians, and through world-class training, transforming them into combat-ready warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the fleet.



Under the new construct, the IWTC Virginia Beach’s N9 directorate will retain the same goals of TSC HR:



• Optimizing assets and resources to ensure an effective and efficient Learning Site and student support structure.

• Ensure a right spectrum of best-value infrastructure support solutions are implemented to support both professional and personal development.

• Establish and maintain a responsive, accountable, and data driven organization that supports the Learning Site training mission.

• Capitalize upon our difference by sharing diverse approaches to challenges.



“The student management support that Training Support Center Hampton Roads has provided to Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach over the years has been invaluable,” explained Cmdr. Chris Biggs, IWTC Virginia Beach N9 director of student management. “While IWTC Virginia Beach has a long road ahead with the assumption of some of TSC’s duties and responsibilities, I am confident the IWTC Virginia Beach staff and newly established N9 directorate will provide a seamless transition for the students who pass through our doors.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021