    USS James E. Williams Conducts Passing Exercise with Colombian Navy

    210215-N-N3764-073

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.15.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) executed a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Colombian Navy frigate ARC Antioquia (FM-53) Feb. 15 while operating in the Caribbean Sea.

    PASSEXs provide opportunities for both navies to improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to communicate, navigate and operate together at sea.

    "Today’s exercise was a great opportunity to strengthen the partnership between our two countries," said Cmdr. Christopher Norris, commanding officer of James E. Williams. “Practicing warfare tactics and good seamanship enables our teams to build critical, professional maritime skills.”

    Throughout the exercise, the forces were able to practice a series of tactical shipboard movements called division tactics (DIVTACS) which include precise turns and formations. PASSEXs afford the opportunity for partner nations to develop a greater trust, understanding and respect for each other’s unique capabilities all while improving crews' knowledge and demonstrating shared tactics.

    James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 16:04
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
