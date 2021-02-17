Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LtCol John Wray, USMC Retirement Ceremony

    Lieutenant Colonel John Wray Retirement

    Photo By Lt. Alexander Hoersten | LtCol John Wray retired from the Marine Corps after a career dedicated to military...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Story by Lt. Alexander Hoersten 

    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific

    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC) held a retirement ceremony on site at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Jan. 27, 2021. Lieutenant Colonel John Wray, USMC retired after a career of military service. The guest speaker was EWTGPAC Commanding Officer, Captain Jack Killman, USN.

    LtCol Wray was a 1999 graduate of the US Naval Academy, and served over 20 years as a pilot in the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 15:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    retirement
    EWTGPAC

