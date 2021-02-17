LtCol John Wray, USMC Retirement Ceremony

Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC) held a retirement ceremony on site at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Jan. 27, 2021. Lieutenant Colonel John Wray, USMC retired after a career of military service. The guest speaker was EWTGPAC Commanding Officer, Captain Jack Killman, USN.
LtCol Wray was a 1999 graduate of the US Naval Academy, and served over 20 years as a pilot in the Marine Corps.
