Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Feb. 4, 2021, during daily...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Feb. 4, 2021, during daily operations in a snow storm at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Areas of the installation received 8-10 inches of snow Feb. 4, making it the first large snowfall of the year on the post.

    The installation averages about 40 inches of snow every year. And despite the challenges of winter, the training and overall mission at Fort McCoy never stops.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 14:45
    Story ID: 389232
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    snow
    flag
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT