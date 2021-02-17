Navy commands provide STEM kits for community during pandemic

Courtesy Photo | 201013-N-JB957-002 KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 13, 2020) - Science Technology Engineering and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201013-N-JB957-002 KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 13, 2020) - Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics kits, assembled by U.S. Navy employees, are ready to be distributed to local schools and families. The STEM Kit program has been ongoing for about 13 years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport (Keyport, Washington) and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (Bremerton, Washington) employees were innovative in providing kits by hosting pickup and virtual events aimed at keeping students excited about learning. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

In collaboration with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Puget Sound Navy Museum, U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, and Naval Base Kitsap Morale, Welfare, & Recreation, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport produced and delivered thousands of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics kits for the local community despite the coronavirus pandemic.



More than 5,000 kits were supplied to local schools and families in order for students to virtually continue their hands-on STEM education.



The partnership between the Northwest Navy and Kitsap County school districts has been intact for about 13 years. Traditionally, the program includes hands-on demonstrations and projects for students led by NUWC Keyport and PSNS & IMF engineers, scientists, and technicians as well as museum educators. As a result of the pandemic, local Navy organizations designed an innovative solution to continue providing support and access to top notch STEM education.



“Teachers had to adapt as schools physically closed,” said Sam De Lano, NUWC Keyport STEM outreach coordinator. “They faced difficulty providing the resources needed to continue supporting hands-on STEM activities. We prepared individualized kits, so students could continue to be excited about learning.”



The kits include parts and instructions to build contraptions, like hydraulic cranes, bridges, electric racers, and DC motors for students to assemble at home. The kits are designed so they don’t need any tools to complete, allowing equitable participation and a safe process.



The remote learning environment allows the partnership to implement innovative ways to expand the STEM program to a larger audience, especially in rural or underrepresented areas. The program has expanded beyond the Kitsap peninsula to the greater Olympic peninsula, including Quileute Tribal School near Forks, Washington.



Corinne Beach, PSNS & IMF STEM coordinator, said these outreach initiatives are a milestone for the partnership.



“I’ve been very proud of this program and continue to be as we’ve pivoted to virtual support,” she said. “Students are able to continue hands-on learning. When I see a kid’s face light up because they ‘get it’, I know we’re making an impact, and that fuels my passion.”



Utilizing the STEM kits, students across the Puget Sound tune in virtually to receive instruction and mentorship from an assortment of Navy scientists, engineers, technicians, and museum educators who volunteer to lead the STEM projects. The classes include project design, assembly demonstrations, testing, and troubleshooting iterations.



According to De Lano, the library of STEM kits is continuously updated with additional activities.



“We want to keep it fresh,” he said. “It helps keep students engaged.”



In addition to the kits, the technical expertise provided by the Navy partners helps deliver a comprehensive STEM program that’s easy for teachers and students to follow. The partnership cultivates learning of STEM innovations that are Navy relevant and creates a pool of candidates for future employment from within our own community.



NBK’s MWR program also hosted local STEM workshops pre-pandemic, and adapted by holding curbside STEM events for families to pick up kits at designated drive-up locations.



“The collaboration between local Navy organizations during the past several months has been an excellent way to support a community weathering the challenges of the pandemic,” said Rachel Cornette, NBK MWR recreation programmer. “An added bonus is the projects offer an opportunity for screen-free education, and a chance for families to make memories together.”