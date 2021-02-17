Winn holds Town Hall, provides community information about vaccine access, availability

Winn Army Community Hospital conducted a live broadcast town hall, Feb. 8 to discuss the COVID-19 Vaccine access and availability, the vaccine appointment process and to address questions and concerns.



U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Stewart Commander, Col. Julie Freeman hosted the event with MEDDAC Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson and the Director of the Installation Public Health, Maj. Atia Mbah.



Freeman explained that Winn ACH has the Moderna Vaccine and that the hospital is following the Department of Defense Vaccine distribution plan. She said the Moderna Vaccine is provided in two doses spaced 28-45 days apart so it can reach full effectiveness– about 95%, according to the Moderna Study.



Freeman said the distribution is based availability of the vaccine. The initial vaccinations went to emergency workers, healthcare providers, and critical workforce. She noted there has been progress through the phases and Winn ACH is beginning to offer Moderna vaccine for enrolled high risk beneficiaries, 18-64, enrolled for primary care at one of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield clinics.



Freeman said high risk enrolled beneficiaries patient would be contacted through the audio call system and offered the opportunity to make an appointment. But she asked for community members to have patience with the process as the hospital doesn’t have an abundance of the vaccine yet.



“We want to vaccinate all of our beneficiaries and we're planning to do so,” Freeman said. “But supply is limited at this time. We appreciate your patience and we'll continue to provide the latest information that we have on our Facebook site.”



Individuals who wish to view the town hall can visit the Winn ACH Facebook site, Winncares; the Fort Stewart garrison site, and the 3rdInfantry Division site.

